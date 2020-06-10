City Council members agreed Tuesday to give city administrators a bit more time to evaluate options before setting a $89.4 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council members had the option of setting a preliminary budget into place at Tuesday’s meeting, along with a 1.7 percent utility rate increase that would generate $600,000 toward what is expected to be smaller — and much tighter — budget because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on water and sales tax revenues. That increase would cost the average city utility customer $1.15 more per month, and 25 cents more for elderly and low income residents who qualify for rate reductions.
Late last month, some council members balked at the idea of imposing a rate increase on what they said were residents and business owners already facing revenue and job losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members directed city administrators to explore other options to offset that increase in utility rates. City Manager Michael Cleghorn warned the council that his options were limited: with materials, supplies and capital outlay cut as much as they could be, that would leave only personnel costs as the area to cut, he said.
Next year’s budget already cuts 26 general employee positions, amidst a policy adopted earlier this year that has frozen hiring of all but mission-critical personnel. In addition, the budget was calculated on 12 employee furlough days (one per month), the same technique being used this fiscal year for May and June for general employees.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Stan Booker said the agenda item to increase utility rates had been stricken. The council also had an agenda item to continue discussions on the proposed budget for 2020-2021, then either provide direction to city staff or take action to finalize what administrators have repeatedly called a “placeholder” budget, meaning one they expect to repeatedly amend through the year as the revenue picture becomes clearer.
Booker said discussions are continuing among administrators, and council has the option of finalizing the budget at its June 23 meeting, the last day that action can be taken, or calling a special meeting before then. The budget must be approved a week before the new fiscal year begins.
Cleghorn asked for additional time so city administrators may evaluate a new budget idea.
“I recommend waiting until the next meeting or a special meeting,” Cleghorn said, asking for additional time to work through and vet the numbers.
After the meeting, Cleghorn said he wasn’t yet ready to discuss the idea that would help balance the budget because he first wants to thoroughly evaluate the option in case the idea doesn’t work out. City officials also may have little better handle on revenue projections if they wait, something Cleghorn has said is key in adjusting the budget to balance expenditures with revenues.
City officials are expected to know today or by week’s end what June sales tax revenues will be; the Oklahoma Tax Commission provides those numbers by the 10th day of each month. June’s numbers are important because they reflect sales activities in April, the first full month that actions taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 were in effect, to include the closure of businesses that produce sales tax revenue.
Council members did direct action on a related item: each member giving up the equivalent of two days of pay as a show of solidarity for general employees being furloughed. Council members are allocated $400 a month as reimbursement for costs they may incur performing their council duties.
Booker said while he and council members still want to pursue the idea, there are problems, to include tax-related questions. Burk said the solution is a policy that specifies how the council would surrender a portion of what is really reimbursement and not pay, meaning the same action could be taken by the council any time furloughs were done in the future.
“We need a policy,” Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk said.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said he has discussed the issue with an IRS representative who said labor law is clear that someone cannot work without receiving compensation. Hampton agreed the best tactic is a policy that sets what the council would do in any furlough situation.
“It’s a show of solidarity,” he said.