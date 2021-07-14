The City Council narrowly voted Tuesday to table implementation of new trash collection regulations and penalties, with the winning side saying residents needed time to be educated before being fined for not following the rules.
The 5-4 vote specifies that any action on the new rules would be delayed for six months, with city staff directed to use that time to educate residents through a program that will rely on media and utility bills. The council split 4-4 on the proposed tabling motion, with Mayor Stan Booker breaking the tie by voting yes. Voting no were Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren.
Warren’s original motion, placed by the winning motion from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, was to approve the changes, but delay implementation for 90 days and use that time to educate the public. His education suggestion including applying stickers to polycarts telling residents what code provision they were violating.
The item was one of three keyed into city solid waste guidelines, which have become more important in recent months with the implementation of a new residential collection system that limits households to once-a-week pickup, but also provides once-a-month bulk collection of items too large to fit into polycarts. While regulations on polycarts have long been in city code, bulk collection regulations are not.
Simply stated, proposed regulations would impose a $4 relocation fee for those who don’t correctly place their polycarts (avoiding obstacles on collection day and taking carts back to their house side location outside trash collection hours); a $7 overloaded cart charge for residents who have put so much debris in their polycarts the lids won’t close; a $23 premium cart or premium bulky waste collection fee for residents who place debris outside their polycart; and $10 per cubic yard for bulk debris set out in excess of 4 cubic yards (the maximum allowed).
Other proposals include a provision allowing the city to treat refuse left at residences without active utility accounts as a nuisance (allowing the city to assess the owner the cost of clearing the debris) and restricting house side residential polycart service to disabled residents. They also also would set in city code what city officials already established as bulk collection guidelines, to include banning residents from putting out debris more than three days before it is to be picked up and restricting residents to no more than 4 cubic yards of bulk debris (equivalent to two refrigerators).
“The timing is bad,” Fortenbaugh said the proposals, adding his calls of complaint came from those who say they are unfamiliar with city code and aren’t happy with the threat of additional costs on their solid waste collection service.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said it was premature for the city to implement the penalties against residents when even council members don’t fully understand the rules, adding “we need to hold off.”
Warren conceded there is a learning curve with the new process, but also said “there is a lot of misinformation out there.” And, he said while 12 people had called him this week to complain about the new proposals, 150 have called in the last three months to complain about situations such as bulk debris setting by curbs in their neighborhood for a month before it is picked up, because residents won’t follow the rules.
“There is a reason for all these (rules),” Warren said, adding the solution is an education program, which he wanted to tackle by delaying implementation of the new regulations for 90 days.
Warren also suggested another new rule: changing the time polycarts must be off the street to 8 a.m. the morning after collection (it now is 8 p.m. the day of collection), to help residents who may not be home by 8 p.m. to move their carts.
City staff has cited ongoing problems as the reason for the change in code, especially with the bulk collection service, with the most common problems being residents who set out far more than 4 cubic yards of waste and those who are putting debris in places where it shouldn’t be (such as the top of water and gas meters). Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said while residents are learning, there still are those who do not follow the rules and the new proposals would help ensure a uniform collections system.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the provisions are common.
“They are not out of the ordinary,” he said, adding most other cities follow them.
But, residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting said some of the provisions are too much.
“We need to have some common sense,” said Richard Ogin, citing provisions such as requiring the polycart lid to be closed, a problem in an area “where winds blow 30 miles per hour,” and adding the situation needs to be studied.
David Tyler, who said he tends yards for some of his neighbors, said there are senior citizens scared by the proposed penalties. Tyler also criticized what he said was a 50 percent reduction in a resident’s ability to get rid of his trash, adding he believes citizens deserve a second polycart without the $5.20 monthly fee.
“It’s extortion to pay for something they’ve earned,” he said, adding while he and his wife don’t need the second cart, other residents do. “I’m here for my neighbors.”