City Council members still are debating the merits of wearing masks in the time of pandemic.
The discussion surfaced during Tuesday’s meeting and discussion of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a standing agenda item at council meetings since Mayor Stan Booker first declared the city’s Civil Emergency Proclamation on March 16.
Tuesday, it came while Booker was updating residents after he and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk signed the latest executive order extending the emergency through May 31 while simultaneously allowing the City of Lawton to continue following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s graduated plan to reopen businesses. Booker said Lawton and Comanche County so far have kept COVID-19 out of nursing homes and assisted living centers, while also keeping positive cases of the virus low.
But, that doesn’t make it any easier to reopen some businesses, Booker said, specifically citing salons as a cause for concern because of the close contact that must take place between customer and employee. But, he also said residents still are free to choose what businesses they want to engage in.
“You pick what you want to do,” he said, adding he also is urging residents to guard against complacency and relax their guard against the virus.
Booker, Burk and other council members said wearing masks is part of that guarded stance, and Booker and most council members arrive at their meetings wearing masks. The council has debated requiring every resident to wear a mask every time they are out in public, but stepped back from a mandate in most instances after deciding the city would continue to “strongly encourage” residents to do so.
But, Burk said there are instances where masks are required, including being a directive for some of the businesses that are being allowed to reopen.
“You’re gonna wear masks,” Burk said, of businesses that already have opened (such as employees of personal care businesses such as beauty salons).
He said people who serve food in restaurants and other venues will have to wear face masks as a condition of reopening this week, and the strong suggestion has been woven into most other categories of business reopening guidelines.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who says he wears a mask any time he is in public, said masks are a safety feature that could stem the spread of COVID-19.
“The mask is for you to protect someone else,” he said, explaining a mask will help confine the water droplets expelled by an infected person, thus protecting other people from the virus. “If you’re going to be around other people, don’t be self-centered.”
Hampton said the masks will help the state’s phased-in reopening of businesses. Stitt has said his plan relies on keeping the number of new cases and patients in beds manageable; Oklahoma can’t move from one stage to another without those numbers remaining manageable.
“If too many beds get full, we’ll have to scale back,” Hampton said, of businesses that will be allowed to reopen.
Council members also touched on the Civil Emergency Proclamation, the documentation that, under Chapter 8 of Lawton City Code, gives Booker and Burk (as mayor and mayor pro tem) the sole authority to make decisions for the city. Normally, the council is the city’s ultimate governing board, but Chapter 8 suspends that authority during civil emergencies. Until early April, the power during civil emergencies was held only by the mayor, but the council — at the mayor’s request — amended that code to specify the mayor and mayor pro tem will make those decisions in concert.
The most recent action by Booker and Burk extended the city’s Civil Emergency Proclamation until May 31, and reverified action that will allow dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and churches to reopen beginning Friday.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who filed a citizens complaint with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office over the council not being made part of the decision-making process, wasn’t happy the proclamation had been extended. Fortenbaugh has repeatedly argued that the council should be involved in more of the decision-making process during the civil emergency.
“We’re extending the reign of two people,” he said, adding that when the civil emergency finally ends, he recommends the council look at the provisions of Chapter 8.
Fortenbaugh, Booker and Burk have all said they don’t believe former councils intended to give such extensive power to the mayor during extended emergencies, saying they believe the authority was to be confined to short-term emergencies such as tornadoes and floods, when immediate decisions are needed.
Council members also discussed life after the pandemic, with members urging Booker, Burk and others to begin crafting a plan to return to normal when the pandemic ends. But, they want to look at options if the pandemic surges again, something health care experts have warned about as the nation tries to return to normal.
“We need to formulate a plan for when the end is,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren.