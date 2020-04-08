City Council members enacted new mandates Tuesday for residents to follow as city leaders work to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Lawton.
The council meeting follows an emergency session last week, and multiple amendments by Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk since the city’s original Civil Emergency Proclamation was made March 16. The goal, the men have said and council members have reiterated, is regulations that promote the social distancing and isolation practices that health care professionals said is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In recent days, the full council has take a larger role in decisions, voting Tuesday — on the recommendation of Booker and Burk — to formally make the mayor pro tem a working partner with the mayor to make decisions “in concert” about provisions that are to be put into effect during the state of emergency. Until Tuesday, city code had designated the mayor as the person responsible for making those decisions.
Tuesday’s decision, which went into effect immediately, make those decisions a two-person job and also specifies that should those two officials have a difference of opinion they cannot resolve, the issue will be referred to the full council for action. And, acknowledging what Burk and Booker have said is extreme stress, the council designated one of its members to step into the decision-making process and act for the mayor or mayor pro tem if they are unable to do so.
For the point of the COVID-19 emergency, that person will be Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren.
Burk said the proposals are acknowledgement of a situation that city officials are certain earlier city leaders never envisioned when they crafted the civil emergency ordinance.
“This could be for months,” Burk said, adding that things evolve quickly and the stress involved in making decisions and keeping up with changes was why both men wanted a second council person designated for daily duties and duties shared between mayor and pro tem.
He said while the council should be involved in some decisions, the time requirements for calling even special council meetings may not be workable in some situations.
“I support this. I believe it is in the spirit of the charter,” said Booker, who said last week he didn’t believe a city charter that created a weak-mayor form of government intended that person to be the sole authority in extended emergencies.
Warren agreed with the proposal, adding that Tuesday’s decision spreads decision-making among council members, it also is important for citizens to know that daily decisions made to date had input from the city staff. He said it wasn’t fair the mayor was making those decisions by himself.
City officials said repeatedly they are making decisions to “flatten the curve,” meaning dampening the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19 in an effort prevent patients from overwhelming the community’s health care facilities. Booker said while efforts appear to be working in Lawton/Comanche County, “we’re not as far ahead of this as you think.”
He said when Comanche County’s count (41 confirmed positive cases, as of late Tuesday morning) is adjusted by a 100,000 per-capita basis, the county’s numbers are similar to Oklahoma County, which has the state’s highest positive county because it houses Oklahoma City.
Council members said their increasingly stronger actions are influenced by those who are not following recommendations to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Warren said while 80 percent of the city’s population are following the rules, the remainder still are engaging in activities that are dangerous, to include shopping in groups.
“That’s irresponsible,” Warren said, of families who go en mass to stores to shop and of stores that permit them to do so.
That need to counter irresponsible individuals is why Warren suggested that Lawtonians be required to wear face coverings when they are out in public, regulations that Altus and Guthrie already have enacted. Altus’ provision requires all persons to wear masks or other face coverings when within 6 feet of another person and when outside their home or place of residence. That city also allows businesses or individuals that sew to be open to provide masks or coverings, with fabric stores to be open by appointment-only.
Booker said the provision must be strict, noting “requiring it is a lot more than suggesting it.”
Warren said he also believes the mask/face covering provision should remain in effect for “some time in the future,” explaining the city doesn’t want to start re-infections by lifting the provision too soon.
Council members also agreed to quarantine mandates for those who test positive for COVID-19, as well as those in close contact with those individuals, explaining that while that is a health department recommendation they want it to have the effect of law. City administrators have said the specific details of that mandate will be released in coming days, with council members saying they liked the Altus provisions.
Among other things, that city’s requirements specify quarantine of two weeks for those testing positive, those living with such individuals and those in contact with them. Quarantine does not allow individuals to run essential errands, that code states.
The council also accepted another proposal: banning hunting and fishing on city-owned properties. Burk cited his concerns, saying that spring turkey hunting has begun, and hunters may be using blinds, which might encourage close proximity. He also said he had seen people fishing from a lake bank and they, too, were not conforming to social distancing requirements.
Booker said there was a precedence: the State of Texas acted late Tuesday morning to close its state parks.
“Their curve looks better than ours,” he said, of controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Council members expanded the ban on hunting and fishing to include boating on city lakes. Members also briefly discussed the idea of closing all city parks to encourage social distancing, with Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh saying the council was sending a mixed message by not doing so. But, Booker asked the council to delay that type of decision, deferring a discussion until the April 14 council meeting.