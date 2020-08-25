The City Council unanimously voted today to allow general employees to recover lost pay from furloughs earlier this year.
City general employees were furloughed two days in May and June to help balance the budget, furloughs that were not mandated for police and fire. City officials said they wanted employees to have the option to recover lost pay from those two days by "selling back" two days of sick leave or vacation, because city revenues are much better than initially projected because of federal reimbursements.
The Council also voted today to create the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator Development Trust Authority.
That nine-member authority will oversee the FISTA, which was created to support two of the U.S. Army's top priorities housed at Fort Sill, and will have the power to issue obligations and accept funding to support that goal, as well as encourage development, acquire property and enter into contracts. Members of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation have been looking for a site to house the FISTA after deciding Friday they no longer will use the Fairmont Creamery.