City of Lawton officials will be using a different remedy to solve the problem of a deteriorating sewer main in south Lawton.
The solution is rooted in the concept of “paving districts,” used in the past to cover the cost of paving a street by those who benefit from the upgrade. In this instance, an “improvement district” could be created to pay for installation of a new sewer main south of West Lee Boulevard, replacing an aging, deteriorating and private main serving commercial entities in the area.
The proposal was one of three offered to the City Council Tuesday as city staff seeks a remedy for a private main located in what is legally designated as Trope’s Five Acre Blocks, located west of Southwest 24th Street and south of West Lee Boulevard. Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the 6-inch concrete main’s origins are murky, but it appears to have been installed in the 1940s.
The area was platted in 1906 as a five-acre development, but development over the years has resulted in different parcels without access to a public sewer main, Rogalski said, adding development “was very unorganized.” Those commercial parcels are attached to a private main that was never dedicated to the public (meaning, it is not a City of Lawton main), although it attaches to a public main.
While some upgrades occurred in the area over the years and those new lines were dedicated to the city for maintenance, areas west of Southwest 24th Street were not, and some businesses remain attached to the private line.
In late 2018, Mike Cornish asked the city to take ownership and maintenance responsibilities for main, arguing the city is obligated because it approved building permits for the businesses attached to that private main. The City of Lawton disputes that argument, saying if the area had been developed under city subdivision regulations, the sewer main issue would have been resolved years ago.
In October 2018, the council directed city staff to explore options to resolve the issue. As a result, city staff crafted design plans for 4,800 feet of 8-inch sewer main, along and within an area between West Lee Boulevard and Jefferson, at an estimated cost of $750,000, plus the costs of utility easements, Public Works officials said.
That was the issue before the council Tuesday, and council members were concerned that taking on the responsibility of building a new main would create a dangerous — and expensive — precedent. Rogalski estimated there are at least 100 places in Lawton where private utility mains were developed but never dedicated to the city, meaning the city isn’t responsible for maintenance.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who said his residential area has a private line that residents must maintain, was among those concerned about setting a precedent.
“If we take one, we have to take them all,” Burk said, adding that could equate to millions of dollars in infrastructure work.
While noting “I feel their pain,” Burk said he doesn’t know how the council fairly alleviates that pain.
Mayor Stan Booker said that’s why he believes what city staff called option three — creating an improvement district — is the solution. Following the state’s Improvement District Act, the city could install a new main, then apportion the cost to the owners of properties served by the new line. More than half of the property owners in the area must agree to that option before the council could implement it.
There are other options.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said state law specifies that if a property is more than 200 feet from a public main (which the properties in this situation are), the city must permit installation of a septic system as long as installation follows regulations set by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
That’s an option Robert and Valerie Cook said they might want to pursue.
The couple purchased their property in 2004, but when they demolished an old structure to make room for their new commercial building, Cornish told them the sewer main the old building had been attached to was private, and was his.
“I would never have bought this property if I’d known it was a private sewer,” Robert Cook said, asking the council to consider a fourth option: allow him to install a private septic system. “I want to get away from the city and Mr. Cornish.”
But that option prompts other concerns. Valerie Cook asked what happens if they replace their segment of sewer main with a septic system, saying her concern was for property owners west of her location.
“What about the rest down from me?” she asked.
Whisenhunt said if the city installs a new sewer main under the option of an improvement district, it wouldn’t have to allow the Cooks’ septic system because their property then would be within 200 feet of a public main. As for the effect on other properties if the Cooks pursue a septic system of their own: “That’s a civil matter,” Whisenhunt said.
Steve Strickland, who also owns commercial property in the area, said while he understands “if you take on one, you take on all,” he believes this main should be the priority because of the number of commercial businesses attached to it.
“This is an extremely important sewer line,” he said.
Booker said the solution seems to be an improvement district, and Whisenhunt said city staff would explore the details of that option and bring them back to the council for consideration.
Rogalski said building a new line is the only way the City of Lawton would be responsible for maintenance.
“We would never take responsibility for the existing line,” he said.