A City Council study committee will take recommendations from residents who are looking for ways to memorialize the late C.H. Brazzel.
Brazzel died in an automobile accident last week, ending a 45-year as a police officer with the Lawton Police Department. Residents said Brazzel was more than a police officer; he was someone deeply attuned to his community and its residents, and they want some way to honor his memory.
Mayor Stan Booker said he and council members have been approached by residents who made requests, and he suggested the council discuss options. Discussions, which have taken place on social media and by residents approaching elected officials, have suggested naming the city’s new public safety facility — due to open mid-year — in Brazzel’s honor.
That facility will be the new Lawton Police Department, as well as housing the city jail, municipal court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station.
Several elected officials said Tuesday they liked the idea. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who had known Brazzel for decades, said he couldn’t see a better way to honor him than giving his name to the public safety facility. Burk said he also called representatives of the fire union to see if there was any opposition to the idea, “and they said absolutely not.”
“C.H. needs to be remembered,” Burk said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who also had known Brazzel for years, said he respected his police work, but said his contributions went deeper than that.
“C.H. was an awesome person,” Warren said, adding that he, like Booker, has been contacted by numerous residents.
Warren said rather than taking immediate action, he thought Booker should appoint a council committee to hear suggestions from residents about what to do, as well as explore the costs associated with implementing those ideas. He said the committee could weigh the suggestions and financial data and select two options, then search for funding to implement them.
Burk, who also is chairman of Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, said his group would be involved in the project and fundraising, and suggested there might be others in the community who would contribute as well.
Both Warren and Burk will serve on the council committee, along with Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson.
“It’s too important a decision to make quickly,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, asking that the committee also bring back a recommendation on a policy to govern future requests of this nature.
In other business, the council met in executive session for an hour before Tuesday’s regular meeting, discussing notices of tort claims and discrimination filed by six female employees against the city for what they say is inaction about allegations of misconduct by former City Attorney Frank Jensen. The council took no action after returning to open session just before 6 p.m., and city officials will not comment because it is a personnel issue.
Five of the women — Melissa Clements, Denise Ezell, Kelea Fisher, Kristin Huntley and Megan Loftis — filed their notices in late September and the 90-day period the council has to act on tort claims has passed, which typically means such claims are deemed denied. Julie Snodgrass filed her claims Nov. 19, meaning the 90-day time for action won’t expire until February.
The six women have alleged a variety of misconduct by Jensen, and that city administrators and elected officials were aware of that misconduct but took no action.
Council members also set three priorities for sidewalks that will be built using accumulated sales tax revenue generated by the sale of medical marijuana products. City finance officials will begin reporting on those accumulated funds in February, Finance Director Kara Haynes said.
The council voted in December to designate those funds to Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority to build sidewalks, as part of an overall plan to increase new sidewalks and repair existing ones throughout the city. The priorities, totaling $420,000, are: west side of North Sheridan Road, from Rogers Lane to Cache Road (4,335 feet of new sidewalk); south side of Cache Road, from Homestead Drive to North Sheridan Road (1,426 feet); and south side of West Gore Boulevard, from Northwest 57th Street to Northwest 38th Street (1,742 feet).