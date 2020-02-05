A City Council committee will meet Feb. 11 to receive suggestions about honoring the late C.H. Brazzel.
The session will begin at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C, an hour before the regularly-scheduled council meeting at 6 p.m.
Brazzel, who served as an officer with Lawton Police Department for 45 years, died Jan. 20 after a traffic accident. At the Jan. 28 council meeting, members approved a council committee to consider recommendations about honoring Brazzel. Elected officials said they have been approached by residents who have made that request, and discussions on social media have included naming the city’s new public safety facility in Brazzel’s honor when it opens mid-year.
Council members asked to create the committee to weigh options about memorializing Brazzel, with an eye toward selecting two options and analyzing the costs to implement them. The council wanted the committee meetings open to the public, so residents can make suggestions.
Committee members are Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
Information is available by calling the City Manager’s Office, 581-3301.