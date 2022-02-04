A City Council study committee wants to limit the sale of treated water to individuals outside of Lawton to those adjacent to the city limits.
Committee members discussed the issue this week as they looked at revisions to an existing council policy centered on the sale of treated water outside the municipal city limits, to individuals and to multi-water users such as water associations and rural water districts. Sales to such individuals and entities are done under special water contracts, which must be approved in advance by the council.
City staff said the policy exists because outside water sales have resulted in numerous private water lines built “under various and disparate construction standards” and prone to leaking. Those substandard lines would become the city’s responsibility should the council decide to annex the tract. While building codes within the city limits set criteria for waterline and main construction, they cannot be enforced outside the city limits. Hence, the policy specifies that the only control the council has is to regulate the sale of treated water by imposing policies.
Changes crafted by city staff expand what is now regulations for single water service to those who are adjacent to or abut a public water main, and those that are within 660 feet (one-eighth mile) of such mains. The proposals also included criteria for the sale of treated water to subdivision developers and rural water districts, setting more regulations.
But, the study committee’s four council members wondered why Lawton should sell water to anyone who doesn’t abut the city limits, and recommended the provision for those within 660 feet be deleted.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the 660 foot restriction is a matter of “how much is too much,” in terms of distance from a Lawton main. He said city staff specifically wanted feedback on the measurement, contained within regulations that also specify a property owner must obtain private utility easements across any property the service lines crosses to attach to the city main. Owners also must show they have the legal right to use that property. The city will not accept any easement for the private service line nor accept any maintenance responsibility, regulations now in place for any individual applicant.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren had concerns about what supplying water means for the city, asking specifically about water pressure and whether it was the city’s responsibility to protect people.
“A 1-inch line (the minimum size allowed) off the main offers no fire protection,” Warren said, of the requirement that the flow of water must be strong enough to provide water pressure to fight fires.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh asked whether the city could force applicants to have a service line adequate to that task, and Rogalski confirmed the city could. That issue remains a concern for council members, said Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, explaining Lawton already has some areas that “seem to not have fire protection and that poses a public safety issue.” Council members discussed one such area last week, a tract in far southwest Lawton south of Bishop Road were water pressure is below the requirement for fire protection.
Hampson said city leaders needed to start looking at such issues “and quit creating problems for ourselves” down the road when the city may want to annex an area. Warren said that issue is part of the reason Lawton will not annex the Pecan Valley subdivisions, even with the proximity to the city limits. Warren said Lawton would have to spend “millions of dollars to improve roads and infrastructure there,” when he believes the city’s resources should be targeted toward those already in the city limits.
Warren said that’s why he supports the idea of limiting outside water contracts to those who abut the city limits, action that could eliminate future problems with inadequate lines. The committee’s ultimate decision was eliminating the ability of those up to 660 feet of a public waterline to tap on with a contract agreement, keeping the provision focused on those adjacent or abutting a city main.
Rogalski said the city also would continue to sell water to a “real entity,” those who hold permits issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Those developing subdivision would have to build waterlines under city standards, he said.