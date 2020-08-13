A four-member City Council study committee will begin meeting as early as next week to evaluate recommendations on a new downtown transfer site for Lawton’s mass transit system.
The council, in its capacity as the City Transit Trust, approved a recommendation Tuesday to set a new committee to review sites already identified by Hendrickson Transportation Group, which took over LATS management operations in 2019. Transit trust/council members accepted the recommendation without comment.
Ryan Landers, LATS general manager, said the idea was to start the evaluation process to decide where the city will build its indoor transfer center, the central point of the fixed route system where buses pass once every hour during operational hours. LATS has had an outdoor transfer center on Southwest B Avenue, between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets, since operations began. But, that site has limited facilities — two glass enclosed structures for passengers and picnic tables — and city and LATS officials have long dreamed of an indoor facility.
The new facility will feature a building that will provide amenities to passengers, to include bus fare sales, as well as space for bus drivers to take breaks and parking for LATS buses.
Council members had voted in December 2017 to accept a recommendation from the then-transit study committee to place the new center on site of Lawton Police Department at Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard. That station is to be demolished after personnel are moved to the new public safety facility later this year, and an earlier analysis indicated the city-owned property would be a good fit for the 1,988-square-foot building and bus pullouts. Preliminary designs estimate a $1.3 million project, with funding to be provided by a Federal Transit Administration grant and $2.5 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
But last year, council members and community leaders said the site no longer is viable because of its proximity to the new farmers market that will be built in the parking lot across the street, on the old city hall site. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said smoke and noise from the buses would conflict with the farmers market and recommended another site in the downtown area be found.
Burk will serve on the new evaluation committee, along with Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton.
That committee will be tasked with reviewing the recommendations made by Hendrickson Transportation Group and selecting a site to bring to the full council for consideration. City officials indicated last year that they wanted the site to remain downtown and preferably on city-owned property to lessen costs.
Assistant City Manager Richard Rogalski said Wednesday that while the police station site is not “100 percent off the table,” it still has issues that were highlighted last year, including the fact there are accessibility problems. But, he said the site also is owned by the City of Lawton.
However, CIP funding matched with federal grant money means “city owned” isn’t a limiting restriction any more.
“It allows us to look at sites the city does not already own,” he said, of taking a fresh eye toward sites in the downtown area. “We now have matching funds.”
While Rogalski couldn’t comment on proposed sites, he said they all are in the downtown area, a deliberate decision because a downtown location will lessen problems with route timing.
One of the points supporters of the police station site have made is that LATS bus routes are timed for specific arrivals and departures from the existing transfer center, so moving the new site too far away from the Southwest B Avenue site would mean retiming routes. Those critics also have said $800,000 in federal funding is tied to a downtown site.
Rogalski said that with the need for city-owned property off the table, Hendrickson Transportation Group was able to look at many more sites, using its expertise as system operators to analyze each one.
“They evaluated downtown sites and are ready to say, here are the sites we looked at, what do you think?” Rogalski said. “With additional funding and fresh eyes, there’s a lot of different ideas.”