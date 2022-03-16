A City Council study committee is trying to narrow down a list of downtown Lawton sites suitable for a mass transit transfer center.
Two potential sites were discussed at the Tuesday meeting of the Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee: the northeast corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest C Avenue; and the west side of Railroad Street, across from the new Lawton Public Safety Center. Both sites fall into the boundaries that City of Lawton officials and Hendrickson Transportation Group set for their new search: between Railroad Street and Southwest 4th Street, south of West Gore Boulevard.
The issue is one that city officials have been pursuing off and on for years as they work to create a formal transfer center to replace the outdoor site on Southwest B Avenue, between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets. The site, where every fixed route bus passes once an hour, also is where riders can transfer from one bus to another, but has few amenities for riders or bus drivers.
Wayne Gilley City Hall used to be adjacent to the site and provided nearby restrooms, but that option vanished when the building was demolished. But even before that happened, city officials were searching for a permanent indoor site, something riders had been promised when LATS began operations in 2002.
Several sites have been discussed and dismissed over the years, including a recommendation to use the old police department site on Southwest 4th Street. That plan had been moving toward design plans before city officials said the site no longer was suitable because of its size and proximity to the new Lawton Farmers Market.
“We’re looking east of there now,” Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said, of the area of Lawton that city planners, Hendrickson and others have focused on for a facility that will house three distinct functions: a building offering ticket sales and amenities for riders, an administrative area and a maintenance yard/bus barn. “There’s a lot of vacant property in there.”
While officials had focused their search to properties owned by the City of Lawton, the committee is considering land that may be privately owned because of $2 million designated in the Capital Improvements Program for the transit project. Lawton also has a $600,000 transportation grant that was awarded in 2016, money that must be returned if Lawton doesn’t soon identify a site and begin the construction project.
Ryan Landers, who manages LATS for Hendrickson, said there is the potential for more federal funding, to include transit-oriented projects that are a designation in the American Rescue Plan Act.
Conceptual designs (which city officials said are not the final design document) show what the facility could look like if located at Northwest 2nd Street and Southwest C Avenue, which would represent property both publicly and privately owned.
But Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk flatly said that site is out of the question because Second Street should be restricted to commercial development. Burk liked a site identified by city planners: the west side of Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B Avenues and directly west of the new public safety complex.
“I like that it’s close to the public safety facility,” Burk said, saying the site is a better selection than the old police station site. “Along Second Street is a bad idea.”
Community Services Director Janet Smith said city planners like the Railroad Street site because of the safety provided by its proximity to city police. She said the new transit complex can be designed in an eye-catching style, perhaps to match the public safety complex. Smith also said the site won’t be called a transfer center; city officials will work on a new name that reflects the complex’s multiple use and ties into the railroad history of the area.