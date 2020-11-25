The City Council directed city staff Tuesday to formulate options that would encourage businesses and their customers to comply with Lawton’s mask mandate.
Those actions, which could include fines for residents refusing to wear masks and businesses refusing to enforce the mandate, come on the heels of other actions that government entities and others are taking to stem the rising tide of COVID-19. Locally, Comanche County Commissioners announced that beginning Thursday, the courthouse and its offices will be closed to the public in most instances until January. Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said Tuesday he will be considering the closure City of Lawton facilities.
Council discussion on the city’s mask mandate followed presentations by health care professionals about what governments leaders specifically and the community in general could do to contain the spread of COVID-19. All three said masks are a proven method of stopping the spread, along with social distancing (keeping at least 6 feet between you and other people) and washing your hands frequently. Mayor Stan Booker, citing statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said communities without mask mandates have a 40 percent higher incident of COVID-19.
Chris Godman, epidemiologist with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, compared the issue to moves by restaurants to do away with smoking sections, explaining that containing smoking to one area didn’t protect others outside that area from the smoke. Godman said studies prove wearing masks can contain the respiratory droplets that spread the respiratory-based virus.
Health care professionals have praised Lawton’s mask mandate, but council members said there are problems with it. The city’s mandate specifies that businesses must post signs telling patrons/customers to wear masks, but council members said people are reporting that shoppers aren’t complying and business owners aren’t enforcing it. Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, noticing a number of maskless shoppers in one business, said she asked a cashier about it and was told enforcement of the policy depended on the manager who was working.
Hankins asked how the city can focus attention to encourage managers to enforce that requirement, but Godman said that, in most instances, enforcement of a store’s policy is being done “by an 18 year old with minimum wage,” adding the burden of enforcement should be on the manager.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said three small business owners talked to her about the problems with enforcement, saying it would be easier if the City of Lawton were to take that step.
“That gives them leverage,” Chapman said. “We’re going to have to do something.”
But, council members don’t agree on exactly what that “something” would be, ultimately directing city staff to craft a list of proposals they would consider.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, noting he’s looked at the numbers and “masks do work,” said business owners could be encouraged to direct customers to wear masks unless there is a medical reason not to. He said some business owners assume “you have a medical problem” when they see customers without masks, rather than challenging those customers. Saying while the council doesn’t want to shut down businesses, he likes the idea of putting the onus on businesses to be responsible for the mandate.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, a proponent of the mask mandate, said he also is a strong proponent of small businesses and “we can’t just put the onus on the small businesses.” He said many businesses are barely getting by, and requiring businesses to do the enforcement puts them “between a rock and a hard place.” He said the solution may be one Dallas uses: fines for persons who don’t wear masks and for businesses that don’t enforce the mandate.
“It has to be a two-pronged approach,” he said.
Burk said city police also must be part of the solution, saying he has been told some business owners asked for police intervention and were told police “don’t want to get involved.” Police Chief James Smith disputed that claim, saying his officers have addressed some incidents.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said it was unfair to place the enforcement on business owners because those owners are not law enforcement.
“We have no legal authority,” he said, adding that his option as a business owner would be to tell a customer “you are not compliant and I can’t serve you.”
Council members said that could be addressed in options to be presented by city staff, options Booker said would be considered as soon as possible. Council members also want to take other actions, including asking Booker to talk to the mayors in surrounding communities about mask mandates.
Cleghorn said he is looking at other actions, including closure of city facilities. Cleghorn said his decision is intended to protect the public and the 855 members of his city staff, a decision that will carry more weight as the nation nears the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Many health care professionals predict COVID-19 numbers will rise even more as residents travel and spend time with families without taking safety precautions.
Cleghorn said his concerns spread across the spectrum of city staff. While acknowledging the dangers faced by emergency responders (Lawton’s fire and police chiefs say they have four firefighters and seven police officers out with COVID-19 or in quarantine), Cleghorn said there also are concerns about city functions being curtailed if a department had a high number of employees stricken with the virus. To date, the City of Lawton has had 42 employees who have tested positive with COVID-19 since March, about 4 percent of the city’s work force.
The City of Lawton has imposed strict mask and social distancing mandates for its facilities, which require customers/residents to wear masks or face coverings while inside city buildings, and employees to wear masks unless they are in an office by themselves or the mask could conflict with their jobs.
Godman made another suggestion centered on students: asking schools administrators to impose a virtual week for all students following this week’s Thanksgiving break and December’s Christmas break. He said health care professionals are concerned about students and staff bringing COVID-19 into schools when they return next week because a number of families will have large holiday gatherings.
Keeping students in school virtually next week will give those who may have contracted COVID-19 over Thanksgiving time to show symptoms before they return to school and spread the virus, he said.