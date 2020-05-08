A City Council study committee will be refining the details of a plan that could take Lawton residents to once-a-week trash collection by fall.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn briefly outlined the proposal Monday as one of the ideas his administrators were considering as they drafted the preliminary budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. By state law, that budget must be completed and approved by the council in June, but this year’s process is complicated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City leaders said they know they are looking at significant revenue shortfalls, but an accurate prediction can’t be made before June. That’s when tax receipts for April activities will be available, important because April was the first full month of the effect on businesses that were closed and residents who were spending less money as activities slowed under state and local “shelter in place” orders.
Until then, Cleghorn and his administrators are bracing for the worst while crafting what they call a “place holder” budget to meet state budgetary guidelines. They acknowledge multiple amendments will have to be made to the document that guides expenditures and predicts revenues from July 1 through June 30, 2021, as additional information on revenue allows them to make accurate predictions.
But, city staff also is implementing cost-saving measures and proposing changes in city services, including the plan to cut twice-a-week residential trash collection to one day a week. That plan could save the city $400,000 a year. Cleghorn said Monday the city would have to prepare for that change, which means it wouldn’t be implemented until Oct. 1, the beginning of the second quarter.
Thursday, Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said city staff returned $51,918 to the solid waste collection budget to cover the cost of returning four sanitation operator positions to that division for the first three months of fiscal year 2020-2021. Initially, next year’s budget was crafted with six fewer sanitation operator positions.
“The plan was to kick the can down the road, regarding the decision for once- or twice-a-week,” Hadley said, adding that once the city staff has more data “the council can make that decision sometime later this year.”
Cleghorn said he wanted the council’s solid waste committee to discuss how to best provide services to residents “if we go to once a week.”
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said committee members have had preliminary discussions and came up with some ideas to consider. They include a plan presented by Cleghorn: once a month, a second solid waste crew would follow the primary crew to collect bulk debris that residents will be allowed to place by their curbs.
Regular trash collection guidelines specify that debris won’t be collected unless it is inside the polycart, unless a resident has made arrangements for a special pickup.
Burk said the new Capital Improvements Program included money to update the solid waste program, addressing council concerns about bulk debris dumped in the community because it doesn’t fit into polycarts and residents can’t — or won’t — carry it to the landfill.
Burk said committee members will evaluate proposals, then bring them back to the full council. Cleghorn said he directed city staff to put together different scenarios and present them to the council committee for evaluation.
“That will include the cost of the programs, and what they look like,” he said.
Cleghorn also addressed concerns posed by residents who want to know if they will lose trash collection for the week if a city holiday falls on their collection day. With twice-a-week collections, residents still have one trash day if they lose their second pickup to a holiday. Cleghorn said residents will get their collection day even in holiday weeks; trash will be picked up a day early or a day late.
“Everybody’s trash would still be collected,” he said, adding the issue is a safety issue to rodents and other pests. “By law, once a week is what’s required.”
Administrators said residents also will be able to make arrangements for a second polycart, for a $5 per month fee (the first polycart is provided at no cost). Cleghorn said one detail the city staff and council must consider is having more carts available for residents who want more than one “and that will have a cost component.”
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, noting numerous questions from constituents, said the city won’t just be taking away one service by going to once-a-week collections.
“We’re doing our best to add other services as well,” he said, of plans to add curbside bulk pickups, for example.
It’s not the first time the council has considered giving residents once-a-week trash collection. The idea has been debated numerous times during preliminary budget discussions and was instituted once, before being reversed in the face of residential opposition. City of Lawton officials also tried to implement a curbside recycling program for residents, but couldn’t get enough support to make the plan feasible for the private contractor who would have offered it.