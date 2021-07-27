In other business, the City Council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session on two items: the quarterly review of Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson and discussion with Lawton firefighters about reopening the existing collective bargaining agreement to amend a provision.
• Approving two items related to Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funding: the five-year Consolidated Plan that sets funding priorities for the funding through 2025, based on community priorities and needs; and the Annual Action Plan for the coming fiscal year. This year’s allocation is to total $716,070 in CDBG funding and $366,488 in HOME Program funding, to include $107,410 awarded to seven public service organization. The proposal also includes targeted use of funds remaining from previous years: $1.445 million HOME and $610,000 in CDBG.
• Receiving a report from the Human Resources Department about vacancies that exist in city departments. As of July 19, general employee vacancies totaled 89 (excluding workers), with the greatest total of 30 in the Public Utilities Department, in areas such as sewer construction, water distribution, wastewater collection and maintenance, and the wastewater and southeast water treatment plants. The city also has 12 vacant police officer positions and eight firefighter positions.