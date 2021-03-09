In other business today, City Council members will consider:
• Meeting in executive session to discuss an economic development issue. Lawton Economic Development Corporation requested the session to discuss “an ongoing industrial development proposal that will include information that is considered confidential,” according to the agenda. While the council may discuss the issue in executive session, any action must be voted on in open session.
• Appointing members to the new Youth and Family Affairs Committee, to help decide expenditures of Capital Improvements Program funding to deter juvenile crime. Appointees are: Jeff Elbert, Robert Gorrell, Rick Lowe, Brenda Meyer, Dianne Owens, Associate District Judge Lisa Shaw, Ernie Sherman, Willie Smith and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson.
• A recommendation from City Manager Michael Cleghorn offering city employees incentives to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The proposal would allow such employees one paid day off, $100 and up to 80 hours of paid sick leave should they contract COVID-19 after they receive the vaccine.
• An administrative recommendation designating longevity payments to city employees in every paycheck, replacing a system that allocates the funds to qualified employees in two lump sum payments in December and June. Longevity is additional pay allocated to qualified employees based on their length of service.
• Amending city building-related codes to conform to the 2015 International Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Fuel Gas, Property Maintenance, Existing Building and Fire codes, and the 2014 National Electrical Code. Council members have delayed discussion of the updates; most recently, this year to allow discussion with builders about the financial effects new codes would have.