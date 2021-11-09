More information:
The City Council will consider the following items at today’s meeting:
• Meeting in executive session to discuss a pending claim filed by former Parks and Recreation Director Jeffrey Temple. City officials will not comment on the item, citing personnel concerns. Temple began work as the Parks and Recreation director in December 2020 and left city employment this summer.
• Designating EST Inc. as the consulting engineer to conduct the annual inspections of the 92 bridges within the Lawton city limits. The bridge inspections are part of an ongoing program through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, with cities required to participate to ensure eligibility for federal funds for city highway projects. The inspections will be paid for with federal funding. EST already is working with the City of Lawton on projects to analyze Lee Boulevard for upgrades and road projects in the west industrial park, to include a new bypass.
• Accepting the $73,746 Department of Justice Edward Byrne Assistance Grant. Funding would be split 80/20 between Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department. The City of Lawton will administer the grant, designating $14,749.20 to the county. Funds will be spent on equipment and/or technology needed by both law enforcement agencies.