In other business today, the City Council will consider:
• Amending the 2021-2022 budget resolution to include Lawton's $9.1 million allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act. Lawton has been slated to receive $18.2 million over the next two years; $9.1 million already has been designated. City staff expects to bring funding proposals to the City Council for those funds.
• Approving a $1,258,311 Air Rescue Grant for Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport, because the City of Lawton is the airport's sponsoring organization. Grant funds are restricted to specific purposes directly related to the airport, to include reimbursement of operational expenses and debt service payments. New airport development projects not directly related to combating the spread of pathogens may not be funded.
• Approving a memorandum of understanding with the Veterans Resources Center, through the Lawton Support Services. The agreement will govern conversion of the old Armed Services YMCA at Southwest 4th C Avenue and Southwest B Avenue into housing and support services for homeless veterans. The city already agreed to designate $550,000 in HOME and Community Development Block Grant funding for the project. The memorandum, which will allow the project to move forward, includes a requirement for photo documentation as required by negotiations with the State Historic Preservation Office.
• Granting a revocable permit to U.S. Cellular for placement of eight small cell wireless facilities in street rights of way across Lawton, under a new ordinance set into place by the council in October specifically to address placement of towers and related equipment in public rights of way. The radio equipment cabinet and antenna will be placed at Gray Warr Avenue, Northwest 61st Street, Northwest 38th Street, Northwest 40th Street, Southeast Interstate Drive, North Sheridan Road, Northwest Williams and Southwest I Avenue.