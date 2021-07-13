In other business at today's meeting, the City Council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session on two items: a request from the city attorney to discuss a pending conflict of interest investigation and an update on 2019 litigation that the City of Lawton and other governmental entities (including Comanche County) joined against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The investigation, whose topic has not been divulged, falls under the city's conflict of interest code and specifies that any person with knowledge of a violation of those code provisions may file a complaint with the city attorney's office, which will investigate it.
• Approving this fiscal year's operating budget with the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority, the entity it created to operate Central Mall and the defense contractor technology park to be housed there. The agreement includes designating $2,268,818 for operation, management, administration, maintenance and equipping the FISTA, and $1,558,857 designated each year to help the authority cover debt service on a loan secured to buy the mall for $14.45 million (that funding is to be returned if FISTA is able to cover the debt out of its revenues). Funding comes from the city's Capital Improvements Programs (CIP).
• Designating $23,800 to the cemetery division to help cover the estimated cost of repairing the stone archway at what had been Highland Cemetery's main entrance. That archway, built by the Works Progress Administration in the mid-1930s, was damaged by a city trash truck in 2020 and the council directed city staff to find the best repair method. The solution is restoring the archway to its original look, but closing it as a main entrance (exceptions would be made for funerals and special occasions) while designating what had been the back south entrance as the cemetery's new entrance. City officials say that entrance will be upgraded for its new role.
• Designating $109,800 from the 2015 CIP for a wi-fi upgrade project and security upgrades for the municipal swimming pool in Mattie Beal Park on South 11th Street and in the skatepark area of McMahon Park at Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard. Additional equipment will include LED lighting for the skatepark and pool deck furniture for the pool.