The City Council also will consider at today’s meeting:
• Accepting donation of a park bench from Evelyn Sotelo in memory of her late husband, Ruben Sotelo, for placement in Elmer Thomas Park near the Holiday in the Park complex. Ruben Sotelo was a member of the Filipino American Association-International Group and the International Festival Committee. Accepting donation of the bench means the city will install the bench and take responsibility for it.
• Accepting donation of a 99-foot-long skating rail for placement in the skate park in McMahon Park in southwest Lawton. The rail was donated by Iglesia Pastoreanos Espiritu Santo Pastor Mayoan Santana, whose church has been working with skaters who use the facility since the deaths of two skating community members earlier this year. The donated rail will be installed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department on a sidewalk adjacent to the skate park.