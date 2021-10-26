In other business on today's City Council agenda, council members will consider:
• Signing off on the annual ADA Report which highlights the accessibility projects the City of Lawton has addressed in the last year, a requirement of a federal lawsuit settled by the City of Lawton in 2012. That settlement specifies the city must have spent a minimum of $350,000 on accessibility projects in the 2020-2021 fiscal year that ended June 30. The city actually spent $2.34 million, ranging from single family residential improvements for sidewalks and curb ramps, to $290,570 on sidewalks, driveways and wheelchair ramps associated with the Northwest 78th Street reconstruction project.
• Approving plans and specifications for the West Gore Boulevard waterline and sewer line project, allowing city staff to go out for bids on a project estimated at $1.64 million. The project — associated with the Gore expansion project between Northwest 67th and Northwest 82nd streets — includes 5,200 feet of 12-inch waterline, 315 feet of 8-inch waterline, and 900 feet of 12-inch and 8-inch sewer line.
• Signing contracts with Double Back Services, allowing the Shaw Brothers to paint an aquatic-themed mural on the exterior of the Municipal Swimming Pool on South 11th Street and restore a mural that was once part of the Patterson Community Center on Northeast Arlington.