In other business, the City Council will consider:
• Meeting in executive session for an update on a Notice of Violation filed against the city because of discharge problems at the wastewater treatment plant from 2017 to 2019. A second item will allow the council to discuss a pending conflict of interest investigation. The agenda item doesn’t specify the person, but city code allows such investigations against elected and appointed officials, and city employees.
• Initiating a discussion about preservation issues associated with places within Lawton that are of historic and cultural significance, including multiple city parks. The item could include discussion about amenities built by the Works Progress Administration.
• Amending the Annual Action Plan to formally include $550,000 in HOME Program and Community Development Block Grant funding that will allow conversion of the old Armed Services YMCA in downtown Lawton to use as a Veterans Resource Center. The proposal already has been approved by the City Planning Commission.
• Discussing whether the city wants to initiate action to legally make Butch Suttle Park in the Sheridan Addition in Northwest Lawton part of the city inventory, or allow a nearby developer to assume control of the site. While the tract has been used as a city park since 1952, recent research shows the land was never formally dedicated as a city park.