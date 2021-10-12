The City Council will consider the following items at today’s meeting:
• In executive session, discussion on four items, to include conferring on matters relating to economic development. City staff has been working with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation to develop “the terms of a possible agreement to facilitate and incentivize a manufacturing facility to be developed within the City of Lawton.” City Attorney John Ratliff and Police Chief James Smith also will discuss pending action relating to the district attorney’s “new policy regarding internal LPD investigations.”
• Accepting a recommendation to place a speed table on Southwest 27th Street, between Southwest J Avenue and West Lee Boulevard, to control traffic in front of Cleveland Elementary School, located just south of Southwest J Avenue. The placement was requested by Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton.
• Designating funds from the 2015 Capital Improvements Program to cover the cost of replacing the boat dock and doing road/parking lot improvements at Collier’s Landing at Lake Ellsworth. The City of Lawton has an agreement with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to offset the expense of that project by providing a minimum of $37,000 for the project (Lawton also is to receive a new dock from the state, valued at $48,827.10). The city will pay for the prep work out of the CIP, then reimburse it with the funding provided by the state.