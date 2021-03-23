In other business, the City Council will consider:
• Recommendations from the City Planning Commission to allow drive-in movies as an accessory use to indoor movie theaters in C-1 Local Commercial Districts, with restrictions and through an annual permit process. The CPC directed creation of the revised ordinance in response to a request from the operators of the Vaska Theater, which has successfully offered drive-in movies by using its parking lot on the west side of the building. Rather than obtain a temporary permit each time, the ordinance would allow an annual permit for a drive-in as an accessory use to the Vaska’s primary indoor function with requirements for noise amplification, concession stand, light trespass and a maximum number of vehicles.
• Allowing city administrators to offer a temporary retirement incentive program for city employees, granting credit for an additional 12 months of credited time for employees who are within retirement length of service or age. The program would be restricted to those who would retire from city employment between April 30 and July 11, 2021.
• Rejecting bids for a treatment pilot program for the city’s water well program. The City of Lawton has been working with the design firm Garver to create an alternate water system that would use water wells to supplement the city’s supply of raw water. Officials had been ready to test a pilot treatment program, but city officials said only five proposals were submitted by firms. Of that total, only one was responsive but could not be awarded because of the pricing method used. City staff wants to rebid the project.