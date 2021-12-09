Local businessmen can move forward with plans to build an indoor gun range in southwest Lawton after the City Council agreed this week to rezone the property they will use.
Council members voted unanimously to rezone 6.2 acres at 1120 SW 38th Street to I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District, the most restrictive industrial zoning and the zoning required for an indoor gun range, said Kameron Good, a city planner. The tract, which had been zoned C-5 General Commercial District (the least restrictive commercial zoning classification), wraps around the C-5-zoned tract that holds the Walmart Neighborhood Market, although there is some I-1 zoning to the east in the Park Valley Commercial area.
Council action on Tuesday follows an unanimous recommendation the City Planning Commission made Nov. 11.
Joshua Powers, co-owner of Ares State Armory with Fred “Trey” Fox III, said he and his business partner proposed the concept after they decided they needed more space for their existing retail business at Cache Road and North Sheridan Road.
“We’ve outgrown where we are now,” Powers told commissioners last month, adding the men wanted their retail space to contain a shooting range comparable to professional ranges operated in Oklahoma City and in Texas cities.
The proposed 20,000-square-foot building will contain retail and storage space, a snack bar, and an indoor gun range for small rifles and pistols. Responding to concerns from the City Planning Commission, the men said the range will use multiple devices to muffle noise resulting from firing live rounds, including lane dividers, baffles in the ceiling and rubber traps for spent ammunition. Building provisions in Lawton city code also specifies noise controls for indoor gun ranges.
Property owner Larry Adair said the owners are looking at a “quality, safe project” that will follow safety guidelines established by the National Rifle Association and the National Sports Shooting Foundation, and have talked to professional gun range operators to get ideas.
“We’re ready to move to the design phase when we get the rezoning done,” Adair said.
City planners said there have not been any protests filed against the rezoning. No one spoke at public hearings held by the council or the planning commission.
While the complex’s entrance will be on Southwest 38th Street, the site can be accessed from the east, west and south by fire trucks using proposed parking areas, city planners said. City code specifies at least two access points for commercial developments. There is a vacant R-1 Single-Family Dwelling District tract on the northern edge of the property, but planners said the owner has indicated he is considering a request to rezone the property.