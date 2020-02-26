The City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to designate $2.5 million in Capital Improvements Program funding to purchase and renovate the Fairmont Creamery for use as a high-tech park for defense contractors.
The decision comes at the request of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), whose members voted earlier this month to purchase the historic structure east of downtown and convert it to a use that would bring high-tech jobs to Lawton-Fort Sill in support of U.S. Army missions at Fort Sill.
LEDC President Brad Cooksey said John Rutherford, the creamery’s owner, would be paid $1.25 million over five years for the creamery and land. That purchase price is part of the $2.5 million that LEDC will receive from the 2016 CIP and the new CIP approved by voters earlier this month.
It is the first designated use of funding under the CIP, which is continuing an existing 2.125 percent sales tax through Dec. 31, 2034, to fund a new slate of projects. Project categories include a $29 million designation for industrial economic development, a funding category also contained within the 2016 CIP.
Cooksey said LEDC members have been working on the project for months, in an effort to support Cross Functional Teams (CFTs) stationed at Fort Sill. The teams are part of the Army’s efforts to modernize and Fort Sill has two of the eight CFT’s, Cooksey said.
A task force called Zenith was designated to analyze locations for an innovation park, and decided on the creamery. Rutherford, who initially purchased the facility to convert it to an arts and entertainment district, has agreed to the $1.25 million purchase price, which will be paid in $250,000 increments over five years.
Cooksey said the cost is part of the $2.5 million package outlined for the project, which also includes $450,000 for administrative rebuilding; $175,000 for site parking and utilities; $265,000 for engineering; $300,000 for operational costs; and $60,000 for closing costs.
The agreement specifies 50 jobs will be created within two years, with annual salaries of $100,000. Those 50 jobs will help create 125 “spin off” jobs, to include retail and other service type jobs, Cooksey said.
Cooksey also said 14 Department of Defense contractors have expressed an interest in being at the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator), the official designation for the innovation park that will be created in the creamery and managed by James Taylor, with Great Plains Technology Center.
According to the terms of the agreement, funds allocated from the CIPs are restricted to specific expenditures: purchase of the facility and closing costs; remodel of the parking lot; renovation and repair of the facility as needed, to include remodel of office space; engineering and inspection costs; and operational startup costs.
The city agrees to disburse $1.1 million upon execution of the agreement, to include $250,000 for the first payment to the owner; $790,000 for remodel of the parking lot and renovation and repair of the facility as needed; and $60,000 for closing costs, engineering fees and inspection fees. After closing, the city will disburse $400,000 for operational startup costs and annual payments of $250,000 for the purchase.
All expenditures must be documented, under the terms of the agreement.
Closing on the purchase is required within 180 days of execution of the agreement. Prior to closing, a structural engineer must conduct a structural integrity inspection of the facility. Should results of this or other required inspections be unsatisfactory, “the city shall be entitled to immediately terminate this agreement without notice and receive a refund of the funding amount paid to date….”
LEDC is responsible for perpetual operation and maintenance of the facility, including buildings and grounds. Rental and other revenues generated by that operation will be retained by LEDC for operational, maintenance and repair costs and/or other industrial development purposes for which the sales tax collection used to fund the funding amount are earmarked, the agreement states.
If LEDC ceases use of the building for its intended purpose, it shall immediately convey title and ownership to the City of Lawton.
Council members said the proposal was a good deal for the city because of the potential for growth it will bring.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said council members would love to tell residents about all the businesses that have expressed an interest in the building. LEDC members also have declined to identify interested firms.
“We can’t tell you because it would ruin the deal,” he said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the proposal ties into what his constituents told him as he ran for office: jobs are important.
“I certainly endorse this project,” he said, adding it will keep Lawton’s youth in town and give them jobs. “It’s a good deal.”
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said Lawton needs to be a “diamond city. This is the first step,” adding that there are a number of companies looking at Lawton. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said he likes the idea of linking industrial development to Fort Sill while preserving an historic building.
“We were going to lose this building,” he said, of a deteriorating structure that dates to the city’s early decades.