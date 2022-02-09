The City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to revise Lawton's residential trash ordinance after city staff deleted provisions that gave the council heartburn while keeping enough to help the system operate efficiently.
Tuesday's decision comes two weeks after council members split 4-4 on setting new regulations in place. The original proposed ordinance failed after Mayor Stan Booker and four council members argued the city hadn't done enough to educate the public about regulations governing polycarts and curbside bulk debris collection.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the new ordinance accommodates council concerns by removing some provisions. Most notably, while residents still must move their polycarts away from the curb after service has been rendered, must close the lid and may not overload the carts, the fees for those who violate the policy are gone. Instead, residents will receive notices saying their carts may not be collected if they don't follow the rules.
Wolcott said the new ordinance also allows everyone to have houseside service — where solid waste workers pick up and return the polycart from the side of the house rather than curb — but you will pay a higher fee if you are not physically disabled. He said residents with physical limitations will receive houseside service for the same $18.75 charged for curbside service, but anyone else who wants the service will pay three times that amount, or $56.25.
"This (ordinance) retains the service but raises the fee," he said, explaining the higher fee allows the city to better cover the cost of providing a service that requires more staff time than does the automatic pickup associated with curbside service.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton asked Wolcott to clarify that physically disabled would include the elderly, explaining he has older residents in his ward who are concerned about not having that option open to them. Wolcott said anyone with a physical limitation can receive houseside service without paying the extra fee. City code defines physically limited person as someone who by reason of infirmity or other physical or mental impairment is incapable of complying with the code, as indicated in a letter from a medical doctor/physician.
Wolcott said that would include residents who can't physically move a polycart into position. City staff has estimated 75 percent of the 805 residents signed up for houseside service don't fall under the physical limits category.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, joking she falls into the senior citizen category, said that was an important point for residents.
"Let's make sure the elderly get their trash taken out," she said.
Other provisions in the revised code were contained in the original ordinance, and some codify practices already being followed by the solid waste collection crews who adjusted their work when Lawton implemented once-a-week residential collections and once-a-month bulk curbside collections last year.
The new ordinance specifies polycarts must be placed at the curb, in an area at least 5 feet away from any obstructions on either side (to include another polycart) no later than 7 a.m. on collection day. They must be removed no later than 8 a.m. the following morning (a change from previous provisions, which set 8 p.m. on collection day). Lids must be completely closed; carts with refuse sticking above the lid may not be collected. And, only household trash, yard waste and brushwood with a maximum diameter of 4 inches may be placed inside.
To ensure compliance, city workers will place notices on carts that violate provisions, specifying that carts improperly located or overloaded to the point they cannot be safety dumped may not be collected.
The code also includes what has been standard practices for the monthly curbside bulk service that began in Spring 2021. Residents may put out 4 cubic yards of bulk debris at the curbsides once a month for collection. But, those putting out more than 4 cubic yards now will be assessed a fee of $10 per cubic yard, up to 8 cubic yards. Those who put out more than 8 cubic yards may not get their surplus debris collected, or may be assessed the premium bulk waste collection fee, a minimum of $115.93.
The new regulations go into effect in 30 days.