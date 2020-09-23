Lawton’s defense contractor technology park may have a new home in downtown Lawton.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an agreement with Central Mall Realty Holding LLC that will allow the city to lease the former Sear’s department store on the west end of Central Mall. The city’s intended use for that facility is the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), confirmed Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the FISTA Development Trust Authority that the council established in August to guide development and operation of the accelerator.
While the motion accepted by the council didn’t specifically mention the FISTA, Burk said after the meeting that city officials were excited by the possibility that the former department store, with all its space, could become a home for defense contractors that would come to Lawton to work with the long range precision fires and air and missile defense Cross-Functional Teams at Fort Sill. Fort Sill houses two of the Army’s eight Cross-Functional Teams, and local economic development experts said multiple defense contractors have indicated an interest in a Lawton technology park.
Burk, noting establishment of FISTA is the biggest economic news for Lawton “in 30 or 40 years,” said council approval allows the city to begin moving forward with the plan.
That action specifies the City of Lawton would lease the former Sear’s portion of Central Mall, subject to specific conditions, to include determining that the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system is in good condition and working order. When that determination is made, the city will “take and accept the premises in its ‘As Is’ condition,” according to the council’s motion. Until that HVAC system is determined to be in good condition and the city accepts the premises, it will pay no rent.
That rent will be $28,533.11 per month, and the term of the lease shall be from its effective date until the city either comes to an agreement on a closing date “in a potential future purchase agreement” or until Dec. 31, 2030 (with a second 10-year option).
Burk said in August that city leaders needed to move forward with the project because defense contractors already were interested. Tuesday, Burk said city officials have 10 letters of interest and two memorandums of understanding from firms, and officials with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) have said defense contractors have been in Lawton looking at the community.
“It’s going to lift the community up,” Burk said, of the technology-based jobs FISTA tenants will bring.
He said Central Mall was the second choice of supporters (after the former Fairmont Creamery) because of its location in downtown Lawton, the nearby amenities and the amount of space available.
LEDC had been guiding the FISTA process, designating a study committee headed by Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Clarence Fortney to evaluate the possibility of using the Fairmont Creamery. There had been a conditional sale contract, but the LEDC board voted in August to withdraw from the contract because work needed to make the building usable as a FISTA couldn’t be done in needed time frame.
Shortly after that vote, the council approved creation of the FISTA Development Trust Authority to focus exclusively on that project, allowing LEDC to continue working on other economic development ventures. Several LEDC members, including Fortney, were designated as members of the nine-member trust authority. Fortney, who chairs the trust authority, and other members met Tuesday morning in executive session to discuss “matters pertaining to economic development,” but took no action in open session.
Fortney, who attended Tuesday’s council meeting, said the authority wouldn’t begin any action dealing with the FISTA until it was directed by the council. But, the trust authority already is negotiating with James Taylor to become its executive director; Taylor had been project manager of the FISTA project for the LEDC and had been meeting with defense contractors interested in locating in Lawton.
Burk has said the trust authority’s first priority must be identifying a site for the FISTA.
“It’s an excellent building,” he said of Central Mall, explaining the decision would mean an already-existing building with a lot of square footage for expansion.
The former Sears building, which closed in 2017, has been mentioned as a potential location for at least two other projects: a new downtown transfer center for the city’s mass transit system and an indoor youth sports complex.