The City Council agreed Tuesday to close a portion of city right of way in a downtown industrial park, allowing a contractor to continue with expansion plans after installation of a new transformer.
The unanimous decision came despite a staff recommendation for denial.
The proposal from AMG Holding company asked the City of Lawton to close a 25-foot by 100-foot portion of the right of way at the corner of Stafford Street and Southeast D Avenue (the 100 feet runs along Stafford Street).
The closure was sought to allow placement of a new transformer for the building at the site, and Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said closure of the right of way is the first step in a process that would allow the business to petition the city to vacate the easement, meaning the city would surrender control of the property.
Easement is held to allow placement of public utilities; vacating the property means the city couldn’t grant permission for those placements.
City staff had recommended the request be denied, saying it does not meet the council policy that specifies closures be denied unless they fall under a previously approved major development or redevelopment plan.
“We’re not against putting it there, but it does not meet policy,” Rogalski said.
John Chestnut, with Southwest Design Associates, said his firm has been working for more than a year on designs for the transformer. In March, AEP-PSO (which would install the transformer) said it would not install the transformer on city right of way. AEP-PSO spokesman Tim Hushbeck said that policy was set because placing the equipment in city right of way means PSO would have to cover the cost of moving the transformer, should the city require that easement.
Chestnut said the proposal for easement is only 25 feet wide, still leaving 60 feet of easement for Stafford Street, sufficient for the traffic that uses it.
He said moving the transformer to another location — as suggested by city staff — is a costly solution. The estimate is $200,500 to move the transformer from its proposed location on the northeast corner of the tract to the southeast corner.
Art South, an attorney speaking for the property owner, said he already has moved the transformer once: original plans placed it along Southeast D Avenue, but city planners asked him to move it because of fears that location could interfere with traffic turning onto Stafford.
While city planners originally said the new placement shouldn’t be a problem, personnel have changed since then and the process has taken longer than it should have, South said, adding the owner has been paying rental on an empty building while waiting.
Council members noted the likelihood that easement would ever be needed by the city at that location, saying that shouldn’t be a reason to deny the request.
“The chance of using this right of way is still pretty slim,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, adding there still is right of way in the area for city use should it become necessary.