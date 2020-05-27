City Council members approved a new contract with its police officers for the coming fiscal year, ending months of contract negotiations.
The contract for the fiscal year that will begin July 1 was approved by the council Tuesday contingent upon approval by members of the International Union of Police Associations, Local 24, which represents local police. Union officials indicated that affirmative vote would come immediately after Tuesday’s council meeting.
The proposed contract will provide merit step increases for police officers, referring to pay increases given to qualified officers based on length of service. The union also agreed to the City of Lawton’s Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance plan. And, once the union ratifies the contract, the city will set a memorandum of understanding in place providing an early signing bonus on or before June 12 for eligible police officers, payable from the public safety sales tax.
Assistant City Attorney Tim Wilson, the city’s chief negotiating representative, said the city also is agreeing to potentially reopening contract negotiations in the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year (April through June 2021) if additional sales tax revenue is available. City officials have said neither the police nor fire unions agreed to furlough days for their members, meaning the city would look at other options to equate to the calculated amount that would have been saved through furlough (an estimated $48,050 for police and $26,200 for fire in the current fiscal year).
Union members have said they want to see the actual amount of revenue shortfalls before agreeing to that action.