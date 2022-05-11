Youth heading for the municipal swimming pool this summer will be the first beneficiaries of a City of Lawton decision to expand operational hours for some recreation facilities.
City Council members signed off on the idea Tuesday, a two-pronged plan that will adjust hours at the city’s three recreation centers, two splash pads and municipal swimming pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the first adjustment will happen when the swimming pool on South 11th Street opens for the summer on May 21 with a Pool Splash Bash from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. As a way of expanding recreation for city youth who will be end their school year earlier that week, the bash marks the beginning of three additional hours of operation for the pool, which will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The pool will enjoy its new hours by itself the week of May 22, but other changes are coming after the Memorial Day Weekend.
Beginning May 31 (the day after Memorial Day), recreation centers will see adjusted hours that James said better reflects their usage. While weekday operations at Patterson Center will remain 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Owens Multi-purpose Center on South 11th Street will change its operations to match the H.C. King Center: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A staff analysis showed that while Patterson’s patrons are heavier in the morning and taper off by late afternoon, Owens — like H.C. King — needs later hours for youth.
Another change is coming for all three recreation centers: they will be open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. But, James said that adjustment will have to wait until the Parks and Recreation Department is fully staffed so city employees are available to oversee the centers on Saturdays.
“We hope to get Saturday hours this summer,” she said, of what will be a permanent change for recreation centers.
Parks and Recreation also is adjusting the hours of its spray parks, changes that will be implemented as those facilities open in early June. The Elmer Thomas Park splash pad will add two more hours of operation, remaining open until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The splash pad in Clement Washington Park will lose an hour, opening between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and also will move operational hours to weekdays, dropping Saturday. James said the adjustment means Lawton will have at least one spray park open every day of the week (like the municipal pool, the Elmer Thomas site is closed on Mondays for cleaning).
James said the changes are an effort by city staff to be more customer friendly, providing operational hours better suited to working families.
“We’re missing a huge opportunity for working parents for using our centers and aquatic centers,” James said, adding the adjustments also will allow more after-school programs and Saturday events.
Wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks will remain open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays this summer, but city officials are looking at an idea that could change those facilities in coming years.
The council has approved a professional services agreement with Water Technology Inc. (WTI) to evaluate the wading pools, providing data to help the city decide whether to repair and renovate the pools, or convert them to splash pads.
The cost analysis was requested by council members in December after some members expressed concerns about a staff recommendations to do away with the deteriorating structures that also don’t conform to handicapped accessibility regulations. Several members, noting the pools provide a popular diversion for families with young children, asked about the cost of converting the structures to splash pads, which would be less expensive to operate.
James said the 35th Division Park pool is in the worst shape. Operators must refill the pool two or three times a day (which means re-treating the water each time) because of leaks.