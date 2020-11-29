The City Council has approved an agreement with the Friends of the Lawton Public Library allowing plans for a mural outside the library to proceed.
The Friends has been working on a process for months that will allow Lawton’s Shaw brothers to paint a mural on the storage building that is on the east side of the library’s parking lot on Southwest 4th Street. That mural incorporates the word “library,” with each letter interwoven with literary characters, ranging from classics such as Frankenstein and the Lorax to present-day hero Harry Potter, to Wonder Woman from graphic novels.
The issue drew attention from several City of Lawton entities, including the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee (DLARC), which had rejected the Friends application for a certificate of architectural conformity, necessary for any building in the downtown Lawton area because of the downtown overlay district placed on buildings there to ensure conformity while protecting the historic nature of the area. DLARC said because the mural used the word “library,” it was a sign and overlay district regulations prevent signs from being painted on the sides of buildings. Approving the library sign would open the group to requests from other businesses who also wanted to paint signs on their buildings, members said.
The Board of Adjustment granted the group’s appeal to DLARC’s decision, granting permission for placement of the mural.
Members of the City Planning Commission also had expressed some reservations, with member Deborah Jones (a former city planner and staff member who worked on downtown Urban Renewal efforts) saying she opposed painting the mural on the brick of a building specifically designed to anchor the downtown Urban Renewal effort because the brick would be damaged if the mural is later removed.
And, council members wanted some input from the McMahon Foundation, which provided the funding decades ago to pay for library construction. In a letter dated Nov. 16, the McMahon board declined to provide an opinion, writing: While the board is flattered to be asked they felt that it is not their place to express an opinion on the proposed mural.”
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said DLARC’s problem was with the fact the mural is a sign, not with painting the sign onto the brick building. Saying murals are becoming common all over town, he said he supports efforts to place the mural by the library, adding it should be painted on the brick, not on wood because “no one wants that.”
The memorandum of understanding unanimously approved by the council sets the requirements under which that mural will be painted. Once painted on the side of the building, it will become the property of the City of Lawton and the city will have to review and approve the conceptual design before it is painted.
The Friends is responsible for funding and providing that conceptual design to the city, and for paying for the work to be done by Darry and Terry Shaw. That mural must contain an application of a protective, anti-graffiti coating, under an agreement that also makes the Friends responsible for longterm maintenance of the mural once it is painted, to include removal of graffiti and partial or complete repainting as deemed necessary by the city. The group also must provide the money to cover the mural, should it, in the city’s estimation, become “weathered and unsightly and the mural is no longer able to be repainted or repaired.”