Lawton residents will be going to the polls Feb. 9 to decide if they want to extend and increase the city’s existing hotel-motel tax.
Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the ordinance setting the details of that tax, currently 5.5 percent and charged to most customers who rent hotel/motel rooms in Lawton. A second agenda item, also approved unanimously, sets a Feb. 9 election date for a new 10-year, 7 percent tax that will replace the existing five-year tax that expires April 30. The new tax would begin May 1, if approved by voters.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the tax doesn’t pertain to residents who have a Lawton address and Lawton driver’s license, nor military personnel who are in Lawton on official orders.
“It does not affect our citizens directly, or those here on orders. It only affects visitors coming from out of town,” Cleghorn said.
Lawton Chamber President and CEO Krista Ratliff said revenues from the tax support multiple events in Lawton, adding hotel and motel customers pay a higher tax in communities with similar demographics (she said the rate in Wichita Falls, Texas, is 9 percent).
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said hotel owners are “very much in line with what should be done,” adding the tax funds a number of entities and events in Lawton, to include the Freedom Festival, Holiday in the Park, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, and the activities of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
“This is something that the chamber totally supports,” he said.
But, the tax did draw opposition from Lawton resident Paul Greene, who said he disagrees the tax has no direct effect on residents. He said while local residents and military personnel are exempt, those people have family members who visit and some stay in hotels. Green said when his relatives visit, he sometimes pays their hotel bill “and it’s an increased burden for me.” Greene said that with the arrival of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, Lawton should promote the fact it has lower taxes than Wichita Falls.
In addition to applying a higher tax rate for a longer period of time, the new tax would be applied to those renting space through companies such as Airbnb and VRBO, addressing what city leaders say is a growing number of residents who are offering houses or rooms within their houses for rent.
The proposal designating the Hotel/Transient Guest Tax would change the tax on a person or entity that facilitates the sale of and charges for the occupancy of a room. The definition of hotel would be expanded to include vacation rental homes, transient guest homes, tourist homes, houses or courts, rooming houses, bed and breakfast establishments, trailer houses, and dormitory spaces where bed space is rented to individuals or groups.
The proposed ordinance would create a 7 percent tax that would run from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2031. By ballot definition, revenues are restricted to activities that encourage, promote and foster conventions, tourism, industrial development and economic development in the City of Lawton.
Chamber and city officials have been discussing the tax for months. In recent years, the 5.5 percent tax has generated $1.2 million that is designated to entities based on a funding formula developed by the council. This year, revenues were estimated to be roughly half of what they had been, with 60 percent designated to the chamber and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (those get 70 percent in a typical year). The remaining 40 percent is split among the City of Lawton’s economic development fund, tourism and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
In other business, council members returned from executive session and voted unanimously they had not found a violation of their harassment policy, under a charge levied by a city employee against Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh. Council members have discussed a pending investigation under the harassment policy several times, but had not identified the subject of that investigation until Tuesday’s agenda item specified the council would discuss the issue and the possible discipline of Fortenbaugh.
But, Tuesday’s action said that as a result of investigative findings that specified no evidence was found to support the charge, they considered the matter closed. The motion read by Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said all council members were cautioned to act in a professional manner when interacting with city staff, refraining from raising their voices or acting “in a manner that could be perceived as unprofessional.”