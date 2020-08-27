City of Lawton employees who were forced to take two unpaid days in May and June have the option of selling back leave time to replace that revenue loss, the City Council voted Tuesday.
Council members agreed with a recommendation from City Manager Michael Cleghorn to allow employees to ask the city to “buy back” unused vacation or sick leave equal the number of days of pay they had lost, or one day in May and one day in June.
Human Resources Director Dewayne Burk said those furlough days were imposed by city administrators as they tried to balance the fiscal 2019-2020 budget after dramatic revenue drops caused by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said 500 of the city’s employees were subjected to the furlough days. Police officers and firefighters (whose contracts control work hours, meaning changes must be negotiated) were not. Neither were solid waste employees because of problems that would have been caused with trash collection in the understaffed division.
Furloughing those 500 employees saved the city about $151,482, according to city estimates.
City administrators had thought furlough days would continue into the fiscal year that began July 1 and had tentative plans to schedule 12 more (one furlough day per month), but those plans changed when projected revenues turned out to be better than anticipated. In addition, the City of Lawton has qualified for $7.2 million of reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenditures from the federal CARES Act, providing “some much-needed budgetary relief,” according to the agenda commentary.
Burk said the furlough reimbursement “allows us to correct what we did to them,” by allowing affected general employees to sell leave time. City employees are designated specific amounts of sick leave and vacation time, based on how long they have worked for the City of Lawton, and are allowed to “bank” some of that time. Tuesday’s action allows general employees who were affected by the May and June furloughs to “sell” two days back to the City of Lawton, taken from either sick leave or vacation time.
The proposal is limited to those employees who were forced to take furloughs and is voluntary, city administrators said.