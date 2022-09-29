City Council members voted Tuesday to designate another $40,000 to the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority to fund a sports market survey.
That work will include a potential site for an indoor youth sports complex, something city leaders have said they want to build. Eight million dollars has been designated for it in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Trust authority members said they wanted Eastern Sports Management to proceed with plans for that analysis, work the firm said it could do when the trust authority approved its operations contract with the firm in August. The trust authority hired Eastern Sports to manage what is now all youth sports-related activities and facilities managed by the City of Lawton (one of Eastern Sports’ tasks will be a transition plan to move those facilities and activities from the city to the trust authority).
Facilities are expected to include an indoor youth sports facility, initially conceived for sports such as basketball and soccer. City leaders had settled on a proposal to locate the facility southwest of Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park. Many residents have opposed that location and council members indicated earlier this summer they were backing away from the site.
“Support for that site has evaporated,” said Mayor Stan Booker.
Brian Henry, chairman of the youth sports trust authority, agreed, saying part of Eastern Sports’ analysis will be an evaluation of potential sites.
“They will make a recommendation on that site, but also will rank them,” Henry said, of work that will involve selecting potential sites, then ranking them according to criteria such as acreage, topography, existing conditions, available utilities and price.
Eastern Sport’s work also will include development of a business plan that would determine what will be located inside the complex. Henry said Eastern Sports manages a number of sports complexes “and they have more in them than we do.”
In addition to an economic impact study, the work will include surveys of the public, conceptual facility designs, and architectural site and floor plans.