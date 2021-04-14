City Council members voted Tuesday to fund conceptual designs for the proposed youth sports complex, but delayed a decision on additional funding for a marketing campaign for Central Mall.
The proposals come as the community begins to move forward on economic development and on projects included for funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).
The proposal that would take $45,000 from the 2019 CIP allows the council to hire the Texas-based Stantec Architects Inc. to craft conceptual designs for the indoor youth sports complex that was one of the centerpiece projects when supporters began explaining the new CIP to residents in 2019. The project, billed as a venue that would give youth wider sports options while helping Lawton attract regional sports tournaments, is being spearheaded by local businessmen who approached the city about providing CIP dollars that will be matched with private donations.
Tuesday’s decision designates Stantec to craft presentation renderings that can be used for marketing purposes. Those designs would feature an 85,000-square-foot facility which includes “at a minimum” one indoor soccer field, six indoor basketball courts with bleachers at each court, a full commercial kitchen, concessions and dining area, a check-in and controls desk, administrative areas and support areas.
City officials estimate a completion time of July 13 for one illustrative conceptual site plan, three illustrative exterior building and three interior building renderings, and “probable cost.” Supporters had estimated a $13.7 million total cost for the project while they were discussing it in 2019, to include $11.05 million for construction.
Council members approved the contract with Stantec without discussion.
That wasn’t true of a proposal initiated by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk to designate $81,000 from the economic development category of the hotel-motel tax toward a marketing campaign for the FISTA and Central Mall. Burk, who said the marketing campaign is vital to the health of the retail complex, is the council’s representative on the FISTA Development Trust Authority, a citizens committee selected to operate the FISTA and Central Mall after the city purchased the complex in January.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority will keep direct control of the military contractors who are expected to move into vacant storefronts in the mall that are being renovated into the FIRES Innovative Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), but that body hired a management firm to handle the retail portion of the mall, which will continue even after the FISTA is operational.
Burk said an important component of the retail side of the mall is a marketing campaign that is expected to include the mall, nearby retail properties and the city at large. He said when the city purchased the mall, city officials told current tenants and the retail management company the property would be re-marketed, “giving a new face to Central Mall.”
Burk said the trust authority will hire Freestyle Creative, a Moore marketing firm whose specialized work already has drawn attention for campaigns such as Braum’s Fresh Market initiative. The problem: the contract with Freestyle is $98,200, when FISTA’s budget allocates $11,100 for marketing and advertising. The proposal before the council would designate an additional $81,100 from the economic development category of the hotel-motel tax, city-controlled funding specifically designated for economic development initiatives. That fund contains about $920,000, city administrators said.
Burk emphasized the importance of rebranding Central Mall, calling this the beginning of efforts to do just that. He said the trust authority will be seek additional money for marketing in the coming budget year, as part of an initiative to unite multiple entities in Lawton.
While other council members liked the idea, they wanted additional information before committing dollars. Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said while she is in “100 percent agreement that we have to rebrand,” she needs more time to understand why the marketing budget increased from $11,100 to $98,000.
“I just want a little more information,” she said.
While Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh asked the council to consider sending the request through its hotel-motel tax committee, Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the council as a whole should look at it because the money is coming from the city’s economic development fund.
“It’s really the choice of the council,” Warren said, adding the council also needs to view the Freestyle presentation presented to the FISTA trust authority.
Warren’s motion was the one the council ultimately accepted: table the decision until the next council meeting so the full group can see Freestyle’s video presentation.