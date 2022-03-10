City Council members gave the green light Tuesday to funding three programs that target at-risk youth.
That funding will be provided as soon as the documentation can be completed.
The recommendations to designate a total of $162,648.94 to Cameron University Leadership Academy, The Greenwood Project and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services’ gang prevention/intervention program came from the Youth and Family Affairs Committee. The council created that committee last year to spearhead spending of $6 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for programs and activities that benefit at-risk youth.
Sylvia Burgess, who acts as technical advisor for the committee, said members spent months analyzing applications before coming up with their recommendations. She said 11 applications initially were submitted (there have since been more, which the committee will continue to analyze and make recommendations on).
“The biggest thing needed is more,” Burgess said, explaining the committee members know there are many troubled and at-risk youth in the community who need help, but don’t have access to services.
Expanding and enhancing those services is the committee’s goal, and Burgess applauded the council’s decision to designate CIP funding for such entities.
Burgess said the committee came up with its recommendations after looking at the 11 applications initially submitted, noting the sum total of those 11 was “well over the amount of funding available.” Officials said funding from the CIP will provide about $400,000 a year.
Burgess said committee members narrowed the applications to six, based on the criteria set by the council, then further analyzed data and conducted site visits before making up their minds. But, that doesn’t mean the other three entities weren’t notable or doing important work.
“We want to go back to talk to the others and do some fine tuning,” she said, of the committee’s goal of working with those entities to help them refine the information they need before submitting new applications.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, who chairs the committee, said applicants showed there was a lot going on in Lawton to help at-risk youth.
“We have a lot of amazing things come through there,” she said.
The largest designation ($97,660) will go to Marie Detty Youth & Family Services to restart a program supporters said was highly successful and one that Mayor Stan Booker used to highlight the importance of at-risk youth funding in the CIP. Marie Detty initially operated its gang prevention/intervention program from 2008 to 2011, before ending it after funding disappeared.
The new program will enroll at least 20 youth in its first year, expanding yearly until the total number reaches 50. Goals include developing methods to increase positive support systems, doing gang presentations in classrooms, and holding at least one annual event for at-risk youth and their families.
Marie Detty officials said they know the program will work because it worked before. They said 145 at-risk youth were part of the program from 2012 to 2014, and on average, 60 percent attended school. Law enforcement said juvenile crime, which decreased when the program was operational, increased when it ended.
Cameron University will receive $50,000 for its program to help at-risk youth participate in higher education. Similar to the university’s former College Prep Camp, the program will help teens look into post-secondary educational opportunities, teaching college success skills, exploring career paths and majors, and establishing relations with those that will include mentors.
The Greenwood Project, part of a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) program, will receive $14,988.94 to help teens participate in a field trip to the Greenwood District, a once-thriving black community destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa race riots. The project will be part of a larger, on-going STEM program.