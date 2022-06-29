Lawton’s project manager is proceeding with preliminary work on the Lawton City Hall renovation project.
City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to proceed with what administrators, project manager CMS Willowbrook and designers MA+ Architecture have identified as Phase I of work that will convert three mostly vacant floors to use as City of Lawton offices. The project is included for funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said completion will allow more city offices to be housed in the downtown complex, allowing the city to close and demolish the City Hall Annex.
The proposal will allow CMS Willowbrook to proceed to the bidding phase for construction of a parking lot on the west side of city hall, north of the existing parking lot, and order HVAC equipment needed for the three floors now without climate control. This first phase is estimated at $1.12 million.
The largest part of the project will be the parking lot, which will add another 79 parking spaces at the city government complex, said Gary Armbruster, MA+ principal architect. While the project ultimately will provide parking for residents visiting city hall and the additional city employees who will be working there, the most pressing need is related to construction. A parking lot on the east side of the building, now used by city staff, will be used as the staging area when renovation construction work begins.
That work also will include a new driveway on the west side of the west parking lot complex, which will be the access point for a new utility billing payment structure to be built later in the renovation project.
The proposal to order the HVAC units reflects today’s construction climate, where some materials are difficult to obtain and/or have a long waiting period for delivery.
“There’s a very large lead time,” Armbruster said.
Rick Watts, CMS Willowbrook, said the firm has heard estimates of 30 weeks to deliver such equipment, a delay that could cause problems if the units aren’t on site when it is time to install them.
“We decided to put the mechanical units out, start the process to get (them) on site,” he said.
Armbruster said the plan is to move launch Phase I as soon as possible. Bids will be released immediately, with plans to open them July 26 so the recommendations are ready for City Council approval at its Aug. 23 meeting.
In the meantime, design plans are proceeding on the other work, which will renovate the top floor of the south wing and the second and third floors of the north wing, build the utility bill payment area and do renovations in the rest of the building. Armbruster said designs are at the 95 percent completion phase and are being reviewed by city staff. Those comments will allow completion of designs so the project can be bid. That construction is expected to take 12 months.
Under a decision made by the council, CMS Willowbrook was designated the project manager at risk, meaning it will oversee construction and handle the subcontractors who will be doing the work. Part of that work is a “guaranteed maximum price,” which could be important at a time when construction costs are rising. Others using the system have had to make adjustments to leave some work undone to keep the project within its designated funding (for the City Hall renovation, $6.7 million).
For Phase I, the biggest cost is the $988,595 base bid, which includes paving the parking lot, and buying the HVAC equipment. The alternate bid, $131,751, is construction of the new drive-through lane.
The project will complete renovation of the historic Lawton High, giving city government six floors to house offices. Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris asked if this renovation will complete the entire building.
“That is the plan,” said Mayor Stan Booker.