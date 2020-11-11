City of Lawton administrators will be using up to $300,000 from the Emergency Reserve Fund to cover costs associated with citywide storm cleanup.
City Council members made that decision Tuesday at their regular meeting, where members also acknowledged new fire apparatus that was on display on the south side of Lawton City Hall.
Council members agreed the winter storm that coated Lawton with ice Oct. 27 fit into the definition of expenditures that may be financed with money accumulated in the emergency reserve, after Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in 47 counties — including Comanche County. The ice storm caused extensive damage to trees throughout Lawton, and residents have been cleaning up woody debris since the weather warmed, but faced problems with disposing of it.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city divisions have begun picking up trees and branches, and expect costs to increase as they pay employees overtime and consider the option of hiring contractors to aid the work. Residents have three options for dealing with their storm debris: carrying it to the city landfill, where fees are being waived; participate in curbside bulk pickup; or haul the debris to a designated site within the city limits.
But, the options come with a cost to the city that it hadn't projected when administrators prepared the 2020-2021 budget. The Emergency Reserve Fund sets six criteria that allow the funding to be spent, to include responding to any federal, state or locally declared emergency, a criteria Stitt allowed the city to use with his emergency declaration. The city manager is tasked with bringing the request to the council; it is council members who decide whether funds can be used.
Cleghorn estimated city cleanup operations will range between $150,000 and $300,000, based on costs associated with past storms. Cleghorn said he will bring an agenda item to the council later in the month to amend the city budget to show that expenditure.
In the meantime, cleanup has begun, starting Monday with housing additions in east Lawton. City officials had given residents until 7 a.m. Monday to set out woody debris by their curbs, following bulk debris cleanup criteria imposed in other situations. City officials have estimated that process may take up to 40 days to complete, based on the amount of damage citywide. That's why residents have two other options, including hauling the debris to the landfill themselves, where they can dump it free of charge through Nov. 25, as long as they provide proof they are City of Lawton utility customers.
City administrators still are working on the third option: setting a site in Elmer Thomas Park where residents can bring woody debris for disposal between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site was supposed to open today, but city officials said they first must have a permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and that permit hadn't arrived by late Tuesday. The site will be set up in the park through Nov. 25.
Cleghorn said a tub grinder will be placed at the Elmer Thomas Park site to mulch the wood debris, and that mulch will be available to city residents at no charge (the same rule applies to woody debris mulched at the city landfill) and used by the city for daily landfill cover. City officials have said curbside bulk pickup and free dumping in the landfill and central city site is limited to woody debris from the ice storm and to City of Lawton utility customers (proof will be required, in the form of city utility bills and ID showing the same address or name).
Cleghorn said expenditures related to the storm cleanup will be tracked, fulfilling requirements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency should the City of Lawton qualify for storm reimbursement. Any FEMA reimbursements will reimburse the money taken from the Emergency Reserve Fund, he said.
In other business, the council acknowledged $1.7 million worth of new pumper trucks, which Lawton Fire Department ordered in the 2019-2020 fiscal year when additional funding was identified for capital improvements.
Fire apparatus are specially made, and Fire Chief Raanon Adams said while it typically takes about a year for apparatus to be built, that process was longer than normal because of slowdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Adams said while the pumper trucks are in Lawton, the city has not yet taken possession of them. That will come in about two weeks, when equipment installation is completed and the trucks are put into service.
Tuesday's meeting also acknowledged the increase in COVID-19 cases in Comanche County, with city staff members relocated from the council floor to audience seating to allow council members to adhere to social distancing. Mayor Stan Booker cited statistics that showed Oklahoma hit its highest number ever of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, a trend echoed in Comanche County. Statistics from the State Department of Health showed COVID-19 cases in the county increased by 220 over the weekend, and Booker said Comanche County Memorial Hospital has 37 patients in its COVID-19 unit, with only one ventilator not in use.
He urged residents to adhere to rules that help prevent the virus' spread: "hand washing, social distancing and also wearing a mask."