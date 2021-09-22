City Council members have signed off on a proposal that will reorganize the City of Lawton’s emergency communications department, providing pay raises and new work schedules to ensure more time off.
The changes would move the department, which handles the E-911 call center, to the top five, in terms of pay, said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk when he explained the changes Tuesday to the council. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the council was being asked to approve the plan because of its funding source: the Cellular Phone System Fund.
The proposal addresses a problem that administrators said is common across city government: department heads have trouble filling vacant positions. While the problem pre-dates the outbreak of COVID-19, the pandemic made it worse, Cleghorn and Burk said.
Burk said a lack of staffing forced administrators to take action earlier this summer, relying on firefighters and former dispatchers to help the E-911 center handle calls. In mid-August, the emergency communications department was short 10 dispatchers, the reason for creating the “loaned” program to bring in help from other areas. While it is better, the division still is short four telecommunicators, officials said Monday.
Burk said he talked to Emergency Communications Director Jessica Carter and her staff to identify areas city administrators needed to address and found the biggest issues were in compensation and benefits, and internal policies such as work schedules. Burk and Carter have said that not only where those issues affecting recruitment, they were affecting employee morale.
A comparison with similar communities found Lawton ranked 12 on the list of 15 top communities (Burk noted that list didn’t even include Oklahoma City or Tulsa), while a management analysis performed on all city departments found Lawton’s turnover rate in emergency communications was higher than the national average.
“One out of every five are leaving,” Burk said, explaining addressing that turnover rate (which means training new employees) and compensation issues “are some immediate needs.”
The administrative solution: designate $213,500 from the Cellular Phone System Fund to cover the cost of salary adjustments, changes in the work schedule, and the hiring of a new deputy director. Revenue in that fund is generated by a 50-cent monthly charge on cell phones in the community. Burk said Comanche County Commissioners also were notified of the organization. Because they are part of the emergency communications department (dispatchers handle emergency calls in the county), the county is responsible for 20 percent of the cost.
“We need to make it happen and we need to make as soon as we can,” Burk said of proposed changes.
Another major change will be the work schedule. The department’s staff now works one of three shifts: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., working five traditional days with two days off. But, Burk said the reality is dispatchers, already in a stressful job, work 10- to 12-hour days with little time off, which “takes a tremendous toll.”
“This is an opportunity for us to make some improvements in the (work) atmosphere,” he said, explaining the new 2-2-3 work schedule that will be implemented means employees will have seven 12-hour shifts and seven days off in a 14-day period. “Now, it’s difficult to get a day off.”
Cleghorn said while the council has given him the authority to make salary adjustments for staff, he needed to bring the issue to council because the funding source is new and because the council has to vote to amend the budget it put into place in June. Cleghorn said the proposal will address the problem and the cell phone fund will ensure the city has the money to make it work.
“We are under paid and under staffed in that department,” he said.
Cleghorn and Burk said the adjusted pay for starting dispatchers — $19 an hour — puts Lawton in the top five cities, in terms of pay while also making it competitive in term of pay given to Fort Sill emergency dispatchers. Cleghorn, addressing concerns from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, said the issue also will help address turnover in the department.
“Turnover is a killer,” Fortenbaugh said, explaining the loss of a trained dispatcher means training someone new.
Burk agreed, saying there is an amount of time associated with training For dispatchers, it takes two to three months to learn to staff a console, and up to a year to be fully trained on all aspects of the job.