City Council members approved the last step in the modernization process at Republic Paperboard, approving an economic development agreement Tuesday that will allow the plant’s owners to recover some of their costs.
The economic development agreement — which will include the City of Lawton, Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and Republic Paperboard — is part of the process that will allow Republic to recover $4.3 million from the increased value of the plant’s property because of the $94 million modernization project and sales tax/use tax generated by equipment and materials associated with that upgrade.
The details are part of a Tax Increment Financing district agreement that was created after the council voted in December to create a Skills Training, Education, Development and Investment project plan that allows 13 individual Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts to be created in west Lawton industrial sites and the Airport Industrial Park near Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Republic’s request for the 70 acres it uses in west Lawton is designated TIF 3, and Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said Tuesday’s action is the “last step to facilitate the Republic expansion.”
That agreement sets the details that must be followed to allow Republic to have access to $4.3 million over 20 years. LEDA, a city trust, is to handle the details of that agreement on the City of Lawton’s behalf.
The funding for Republic is two times the amount of annual payroll that Republic has pledged to create by creating 20 new jobs with an average annual compensation of $108,006 each (an additional $2,160,120 to its annual payroll). Those jobs are in addition to the 145 jobs now on site, and officials have indicated they would be high-tech positions. LEDA is obligated to make annual payments in years six through 25 (ad valorem taxes in years one through five are to be waived by the State of Oklahoma), with the funding coming from the increased value of the plant and property because of the modernization project and sales taxes generated by that work.
The money due to Republic from LEDA is payable only from that increased assessed valuation, which the agreement specifies must be a minimum of $75 million, Rogalski said.
Rogalski said city administrators have estimated $10.8 million would be created from the new TIF district, but some of those funds are obligated to various categories, including an estimated $1 million to taxing entities that receive ad valorem revenue from the property. They include Cache Public Schools, as well as Comanche County, Comanche County Health Department and Great Plains Technology Center.
Rogalski said an economic development prediction shows the 20 new jobs promised by Republic in its modernization/expansion will, in turn, create 65 to 70 new jobs, in areas such as retail sales, restaurant employees and health care, with $7 million in additional income for Comanche County.
Council members approved the agreement with no discussion.
The process is similar to one city officials used to create the downtown revitalization project along Northwest 2nd Street. That 2nd Street area, stretching from Northwest Ferris to Southwest C Avenue, is a smaller TIF within a larger TIF that encompasses most of the downtown, stretching to Southwest 14th Street to the west and Southwest F Avenue to the south.
The Republic TIF is the fourth TIF district in Comanche County. Another TIF was created outside Elgin for that city’s Fort Sill Industrial Park.