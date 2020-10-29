Actions tied to the City Council's decision to buy Central Mall are moving forward, after members approved budgets associated with the project.
Tuesday's decisions allow the city manager to use up to $50,000 for the expenses associated with doing "due diligence" on the mall structure and give the FISTA Development Trust Authority a $240,000 advance on its designated funding, allowing that entity to cover beginning costs.
The actions are related to a decision the council made Oct. 16 when it unanimously accepted a proposal to buy Central Mall for $14.6 million, allowing empty space in that building to be developed into space for the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) whose defense contractor tenants will support Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The purchase plan replaces a decision the council made earlier this summer to lease the old Sears department store on the mall's west end for contractors who already have expressed an interest in opening offices in Lawton.
The council also voted earlier this summer to create the FISTA Development Trust Authority, a nine-member board tasked with operating and managing the FISTA, to include recruitment of tenants. That board has hired James Taylor to act as its director.
The Oct. 16 agreement sets a 60-day due diligence period for the city and trust authority, giving them time to analyze the mall structure to ensure it is suitable for the FISTA (the City of Lawton already owns all the parking associated with the mall). That agreement also specifies a $250,000 escrow for "earnest money"; the balance of the $14.6 million purchase price is due when the city completes due diligence and opts to close the sale. That closure must take place between Nov. 16 and Dec. 31, under the contract, pointing to a tight due diligence time line.
"We need to accomplish that task and have a very short amount of time to get it done," said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn indicated the $50,000 set for due diligence is the top amount; his office expects it will be less. Expenses include retaining an architectural and engineering firm to inspect and evaluate the structure and its existing systems, to include potential environmental testing and analysis, and an appraisal report. Council members said Oct. 16 the analysis will include assessment of the drainage problems that occur on the east end of the mall during heavy rains.
City officials have said the results will determine if the purchase would proceed. City leaders initially selected the old Fairmont Creamery for the FISTA, but decided during that building's due diligence it wasn't suitable.
Burk and other city officials have said there are tenants who want to move into the FISTA, a project that also has support from U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole. Burk said Lawton already has enough interest to fill the space available in the Sears site, as well as the former Dillard's department store on the south end of the mall. He said last week the FISTA Development Authority had 13 Letters of Interest from contractors and two Memorandums of Understanding.
When the council created the FISTA Development Trust Authority, it gave that body the authority to operate the FISTA and handle tenants. While the authority is poised to begin work that will entail expenditures, it doesn't have the financial resources to do so (trust authorities spend funds then are reimbursed, something not yet possible for the FISTA trust authority, Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said).
That's the reason the council approved a $240,000 advance to the trust authority, funds taken from the $4.187 million that the council designated to the trust authority Oct. 16. Those funds, in turn, will come from the $18.895 million Sales Tax Revenue Note, created to cover the costs of purchasing the mall and establishing and running the FISTA. That note will be repaid via the 2019 Capital Improvements Program approved by city voters last year.
Burk said the $240,000 advance provides "some things that need to get started," to include renovations to prepare the Sears store for occupancy.
"Some of those things need to get started right away," he said.
While the City of Lawton doesn't own the mall, it has had the old Sears store under lease for several months.
"The money is required whether we purchase the mall or lease the Sears building," said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren.
The FISTA budget for Fiscal Year 2021 specifies uses for the $4.187 million, to include $20,000 to create a temporary office space, $3.625 million to build out the leased space for new tenants, and $256,797 in lease payments through June 2021, with another $156,000 for nine months of payroll costs for two employees.
Burk said Lawton's FISTA project is important in a time when other communities are trying to capture the jobs and dollars that such a facility would generate, adding the Army has eight Cross-Functional Teams and two are housed at Fort Sill.
"The only way you keep them is with the FISTA," he said, adding others across the nation "are trying to do what we're trying to do with FISTA."
Burk said city officials can't yet reveal the names of contractors who will be housed in the FISTA because of non-disclosure agreements (Taylor said those names can be disclosed when the entities have signed lease agreements). Burk said earlier this month that contractors initially expect to bring 50 jobs to Lawton, with that total to quickly grow to 150 to 200 people, with high tech employee salaries estimated at $100,000 per person.
Council members said they want to keep tenants who already call Central Mall home. Those retailers are an important part of the mall's allure, Burk said, adding some defense contractors like the idea the space already has retail and food establishments.