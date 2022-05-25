The City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget Tuesday, one based on raising all fees charged by the City of Lawton by at least 15 percent.
While council members won’t actually vote on those new fees and charges until their June 14 meeting, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said next year’s budget numbers are based on those increases. Under proposals outlined by city staff, all fees will be going up 15 percent, but some may increase more than that to better cover the costs associated with a particular service, city administrators have said.
The budget for the year that begins July 1 was on Tuesday’s council agenda for a public hearing, or the time dedicated to allowing residents to comment on the document. No one spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.
But, most council members indicated they were ready to vote on the budget after saying city administrators had done an admirable job in presenting the details and challenges facing Lawton in the next fiscal year, part of the reason city department heads said utility rate increases were needed. During three budget workshops, those department heads said steep increases in materials ranging from the chemicals necessary to treat water and PVC pipe used in water and sewer lines, to the costs of vehicles and the parts they need, are driving increased capital outlay expenditures. Cleghorn and his finance officials also have said it is vital to increase the funding allocated to the city’s reserve fund because it provides money for emergencies.
Cleghorn and Finance Director Joe Don Dunham have estimated a 15 percent increase in utility fees would generate enough to cover increased expenditures in next year’s budget (to include more for personnel costs) and leave $7.8 million to be added to the reserve fund. While initial staff estimates were based on utility rates — water, sewer, refuse — council members said earlier this month that all fees and charges levied by the City of Lawton should go up 15 percent. City staff has calculated those adjustments and members of the Council Fee Committee also have signed off on the documentation, data that is expected to be presented to the council at its June 14 meeting for vote.
City officials haven’t said what the effect would be on the average residential utility customer (someone using 5,000 gallons of water a month), but based on fees included in the amended fee schedule presented to the Council Fee Committee, such customers would pay almost $11 more on monthly utility bills. That would include increases in water, sewer and refuse charges, as well as special fees charged for drainage and stormwater maintenance, the Waurika debt payment, sewer rehabilitation and capital outlay (rolling stock). In addition, the discount given to qualified low income elderly and disabled residents would increase a total of $1.70.
Two council members expressed concerns about the effect a 15 percent increase would have on low-income residents. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, noting Ward 5 has a number of residents who are financially challenged, said he is researching a way “to take the burden off citizens in my ward.” He said while he understands city expenses have risen, he is concerned about the effect of utility increases on residents.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson agreed, saying while she knows the city will to raise rates at some point, it will be a challenge to some of her constituents.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said the cost of doing business has increased, while revenues haven’t necessarily kept up.
“We cannot keep doing business that way,” she said.
Cleghorn said the budget approved Tuesday by the council includes the increased revenues.
“This budget is predicated on 15 percent across the board,” he said, adding — in response to a question from Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris — that almost every funding category would have to be adjusted if the council does not approve the 15 percent increases at its next meeting. “We’d have to go back and look at just about everything.”