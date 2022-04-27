The City Council took the following actions at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Approved an agreement for limited funding and limited services with the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority. The agreement designates $5,000 to the authority for the remainder of the fiscal year: $3,000 is identified for marketing and printing; the remaining $2,000 will be available should the need arise. A new budget will be created for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The entity was created by the council to promote, create and grow youth sports opportunities, with that work to include control of youth sports programs and facilities now controlled by the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department.
• Set a filing period of June 13-15 for residents who plan to run for the Wards 3, 4 and 5 City Council seats. A primary election is set for Aug. 23 and a runoff, if needed, for the Nov. 8 General Election. Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton will seek re-election; Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk will leave the council due to term limits.
• Designated $75,000 in 2019 Capital Improvements Program funding to Lawton Public Schools, for its summer STEM Academy classes. The district has pledged to match the city’s allocation, providing funding for programs at six elementary schools for students in grades three through five. City officials said the classes will serve at-risk youth and include sessions in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The recommendation for the funding came from the Youth and Family Services Committee.
• Approved plans and specifications for the new water Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, allowing city staff to seek bids for a project estimated at $3.5 million to $4.5 million. City administrators said the existing system is outdated, meaning computer software updates no longer are possible. The system controls the water distribution system and the city’s two water treatment plants.
• Reconsidered its action approving lease agreements with LaSill Optimist Club to operate concessions at Grandview Sports Complex, Ahlschlager Park, Eastside Park and McMahon Park. While the council initially voted for all four items (Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson abstained), those votes included floor amendments to clarify the percentage of sales to be paid to the City of Lawton is 23 percent, not 22 percent as noted in some documents. City attorneys asked to table action on the items for further review.