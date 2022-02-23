The City of Lawton has a new trust authority, this one dedicated to youth sports.
Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to set a trust indenture creating the Lawton Youth Sports Authority, an entity whose purpose to manage and administer youth sports programs and facilities. Council members indicated late last year they expected that authority’s responsibilities to include oversight of the indoor youth sports complex to be built in Elmer Thomas Park.
The council has other trust authorities to control and oversee specific duties, such as the FISTA Development Trust Authority it created in January 2021 to oversee the complex for military defense contractors being created in vacant retail space inside Central Plaza. As in this instance, the board will handle day-to-day decisions, with the City of Lawton to be the beneficiary of the trust.
The only real discussion Tuesday involved the membership of the nine-member trust. As designated in the trust indenture, original members will include the three businessmen who brought the idea of an indoor complex to the council (Brian Henry, Hossein Moini and Albert Johnson Jr.), along with Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff, local attorney Steve Coleman, local insurance agent Clint Powell and Carey Monroe, director of events management at Cameron University’s CETES.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said his concern was provisions that set how trustees are selected. Aside from two council members designated by the mayor, the other seven positions will be nominated and filled by a quorum of sitting trustees, with those nominees to require confirmation from the City Council. Burk said his concern is that should trustees select members, the process could “become political” with nominees selected based on who they know.
Burk’s suggestion was setting specific entities to be represented: the council, chamber, Parks and Recreation Commission and Lawton Public Schools. But, Mayor Stan Booker said the intent is to find nominees who are “very focused on sports.”
Henry said the idea is finding residents who have children in the age range who would be participate in youth sports. Henry also said while trustees would nominate new members, the council retains control because it must confirm nominees. He said the bigger issue is the requirement that after the initial nine members, at least six sitting members must live within the Lawton city limits. That already has caused problems, he said, explaining that while some people “were super excited to be on,” some of them didn’t meet the residency requirement.
With the council’s unanimous consent and payment of $10 by the mayor (as trustor), the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority was created. Members have not said when they will begin their work.
That trust indenture specifies 14 purposes, with the 16 trustee duties and powers incorporating those purposes. They all are keyed around the goals of invigorating sports in Lawton and bringing back money that supporters say is lost because youths and their families participate in sports in other cities.
Henry has said he, Moini and Johnson looked at other communities to see what they have done, as they researched the idea for the youth sports complex, and the next logical step seemed to be settling management of the sports complex. Council members indicated in October they liked the idea of a trust authority to manage that complex.
Trustee duties will include: maintain fields, courts and other athletic facilities and equipment; lease, rent, furnish or provide property, buildings, improvements and facilities for activities and operations; and acquire, establish, develop, construct, enlarge, improve, extend, maintain, equip, furnish, provide, supply, hold, store and administer property, rights, privileges, immunities, benefits and “any other thing of value to further the trust’s purposes.” The trust also may enter into contracts, and spend/manage/administer funds coming in as revenue.
Trustees may employ a director to manage the trust’s facilities and conduct business (as the FISTA Development Trust Authority has done) and that director may employ other employees.