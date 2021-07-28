Council approval Tuesday will allow development of new retail center on Cache Road

An application that will help a developer cover the costs of public infrastructure — and make a $16 million project possible on Cache Road — won unanimous approval Tuesday from the City Council.
The council’s action allows city attorneys to craft the details of an agreement that would allow Cache Properties LLC to recover $750,000 of costs related to water and sewer line work, and a traffic signal system at Cache Road and Northwest 50th Street. That, in turn, allows development of the Mathis Center, a 76,000 square foot complex that will house a Mathis Sleep Center, Mathis Furniture and Ashley HomeStore at 4800 Cache Road. Developers said construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
That site, now vacant, once housed the Eddie Cordes auto complex and a movie theater.
The complex is the first of what developers anticipate will be a multi-phase development that is expected to contain restaurants, a grocery store, a hotel and other retail space. But, the agreement that will allow Cache Properties LLC to reclaim $750,000 of its anticipated $782,350 worth of public infrastructure over a seven-year period centers only on that initial development, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
That recovered cost will come from sales tax revenues generated by the new retailers. The agreement will allow developers to reclaim half of the 2 percent of sales tax allocated to city operations from the 4⅛ percent of sales tax now levied by the City of Lawton (the remaining 2⅛ percent goes to capital improvements). Developers will start claiming sales tax as soon as the retail entities open for business, and have seven years to recover their $750,000 (annual sales are projected at $11.4 million). But, Rogalski said the clock actually starts ticking as soon as construction begins because the developer also will be allowed to recover a portion of the sales tax generated by the sale of materials used in construction.
Builders will be encouraged to purchase materials locally, said local developer Max Sasseen, who explained the project to the council.
Council members already had taken steps keyed toward development of the tract, voting last year to allow installation of a traffic signal system that would align the main entrance into the commercial complex on the south side of eastbound lanes with Northwest 50th Street on the north side of westbound lanes. The wide area marks the division of Cache Road and Quanah Parker Trailway.
Max Sasseen, speaking for developers, said everything already has been set in place for installation of that signal light system.
“We’re ready to move forward with this,” he said, lauding a project he said is transforming 20 acres of commercial property that now generates no sales tax. “We’re ready to pull the trigger on this project.”
Sasseen said the public infrastructure improvements associated with the property will help more than Mathis Center. In addition to a $270,000 project to install the traffic signal light (with another $68,128 in associated work), the project will add 1,232 feet of 8-inch sewer line and 2,760 feet of 12-inch waterline, or $444,222 worth of work. While those water-related lines are initially intended to serve the Mathis Center, others will be allowed to tie onto the line, in an area that already has a problem with low water pressure despite the availability of water from a nearby 36-inch main, Sasseen said.
He also explained the developer will cover the entire cost of the three public infrastructure projects as part of development costs, then be reimbursed via sales tax revenue. Rogalski said the projects are improvements that would have to be dedicated to the City of Lawton once work was finished.
Rogalski said city staff recommended approval of the application, agreeing after analysis that it meets the criteria set in the city’s retail economic development policy.
“We do see this as a positive expansion,” Rogalski said.
Rogalski said there is no expense to the City of Lawton; repayment of the infrastructure work will come from sales tax revenues generated by the new retailers. The agreement is similar to one associated with Lawton Marketplace on Northwest 82nd Street, where the developer was allowed to recover $2.5 million in public infrastructure costs over a five-year period. In this case, the agreement would expire seven years after the new retailers open and begin making sales, ending the developer’s ability to recover costs.
The Economic Development Assistance Policy, set by the council in 2018, was created to provide retail development incentives for retail projects that meet specific criteria. Aid by the city is limited to public infrastructure; assistance with public processes, to include permitting, zoning and other city code issues; site acquisition; site preparation for contaminated Brownfield or downtown infill projects; and cash incentives.
The site plan shows the 76,000 square foot Phase I building in the middle of the tract, facing Cache Road. Additional space will be available for retail expansion on the east and west side of the building, along with outparcels crafted along Cache Road. A 18,000 square foot building for a grocery store is located east of the main building; a multi-story hotel to the west.