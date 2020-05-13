The City Council voted Tuesday to amend the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, creating a new category that supporters said will help local retail businesses suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal adds a new category called retail development/retention, providing funding for infrastructure and financial support of new and existing retail development and retention in accordance with the City of Lawton’s retail development policy. The action also amends $29 million that had been dedicated to the industrial development category, taking $250,000 from that allocation to support the new retail development/retention designation.
The amendment to the city ordinance creating those CIP funding categories also adds “retention” to the industrial development category.
Ward 4 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk said the idea is to provide help to small local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that are not able to secure help from other resources. Burk and Mayor Stan Booker said they had been working on the proposal for a while and are reasonably confident a private foundation will be willing to match city funding, which would provide $500,000 for the project.
Burk said the action may help Lawton avoid the loss of many “mom and pop” businesses which have been hit especially hard by government actions that have closed businesses for weeks and sometimes months to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said the help may be as simple as providing several months of rent.
Business owners would have to apply for help, showing that their business is in a decline. Burk said city officials will work on a matrix to provide an application that businesses would complete, based on programs already in place in Oklahoma City and other cities in the state. The men also want Lawton’s program in place quickly.
“These businesses need it now more than ever,” Burk said, adding that while he hasn’t been a supporter of providing incentives to retail businesses, this is different. “If we don’t do something to help these small businesses, we’ll definitely see a downturn.”
He said tentative plans are to provide grants of at least $5,000, funding that could stabilize a business and would not have to be repaid. If the private foundation agrees to match the city’s designation, funding could be available to help 100 businesses at $5,000 each, he said.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who ultimately abstained from voting because he is a small business owner, asked why the proposal wasn’t being taken to citizens for approval. Burk said cities have been allowed to amend CIPs to provide such funding, and Lawton was taking its action after legal advice. Part of that advice said two-thirds of the council (six members) would have to approve the action. Seven council members voted yes.
Burk said it was the right thing to do to help small businesses.
“Normally, this is something I would not do. But, I believe a $250,000 investment out of $29 million is very minute,” he said.
Booker agreed, saying while he has said repeatedly he does not support retail incentives, “I never anticipated this situation we are in. That’s why I’m a co-sponsor with the mayor pro tem.”
Burk said council members had to first agree to amend the ordinance setting CIP categories before the city staff moves to the next step of creating the criteria. He said Great Plains Technology Center has agreed to help with that creative process, and he also wants help from financial institutions that already have done Small Business Administration loans because they are familiar with the process and can help provide analysis.
Booker said the application process will be brought back to the council for approval before being implemented, work he expects to be completed as soon as possible.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the process will benefit small businesses, adding many of those businesses were unable to obtain federal loans or grants.
“If we are able to keep 100 businesses going, that’s at least 100 jobs we’re going to keep going in Lawton,” he said. “None of us thought we’d be spending this (CIP) money this way. We need to do all we can to save small businesses in town.”
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said the action proves council support for local businesses.
“It shows good faith to our small business owners,” she said.
Burk said while there is no guarantee the private foundation will provide matching funds, Tuesday’s council action will provide at least $250,000 for the effort.
While Fortenbaugh abstained from voting, he said he didn’t agree with the action.
“We shouldn’t be moving CIP money around so easily,” he said.