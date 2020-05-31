Lawton’s annual Juneteenth celebration won’t take place this year, members of the City Council confirmed.
The decision follows on the heels of a decision the council made earlier in the month to cancel the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, Freedom Festival, which had been set for June 27. At the same meeting, council members indicated they also supported canceling the Juneteenth celebration traditionally held at the Patterson Community Center and the vote Tuesday formalized that action.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said the council wasn’t the only entity canceling the popular event. Juneteenth’s governing board, comprised of representatives of multiple entities in the community, already had voted to suspend the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials also had expressed concerns about the expenses that the daylong event prompt, in a year where deep budget cuts are predicted because of falling revenues.
Johnson said Juneteenth celebrates Abraham Lincoln’s 1865 Emancipation Proclamation that ended slavery in the United States. In Lawton, the event traditionally brings out a large crowd, and Johnson said that was part of the concern of the governing board because many of those attendees are elderly residents. She said the event is held at the Patterson Center “and it is virtually impossible to social distance there.”
Health care professionals have said that facial coverings and social distancing are the best way to control the spread of COVID-19.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who said the celebration has been a tradition in his family for years, said organizers have pledged to hold the event in 2021.
Juneteenth is among the large-scale events that have been canceled in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Freedom Festival, the city also cancelled Open Streets in April and the Arts for All Festival in May, and the city’s arts organizations also have canceled major events held in the spring and early summer. City leaders said the decisions were made to help emphasize the importance of social distancing and controlling COVID-19.
Mayor Stan Booker said statistics indicate the tactics are working in Lawton, explaining most of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Comanche County can be traced to the Comanche County Detention Center, where more than 100 inmates and staff have been diagnosed with the virus.
Booker said the number of positive cases continue to decline in the state even as testing increases.
“People are doing the right things. That’s the reason things continue to go down,” Booker said, adding that if residents continue to the right things, Lawton’s positive cases will remain manageable.