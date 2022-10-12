Quicker-than-expected completion of major sidewalk projects prompted the City Council to sign off on three new work sites for its contractor.
MTZ Construction, Oklahoma City, was designated the city's "on call" contractor earlier this year when the council signed off on a plan to create a two-year, $2 million program to build sidewalks in heavily-used areas of Lawton. The contract specifies one year or $1 million, whichever comes first, then an evaluation before the firm could move to its second year, second $1 million worth of work.
The project MTZ launched recently on Northwest 53rd Street will take the firm to the first $1 million mark, and city administrators were ready with recommendations on three new sites to spend the next $1 million: Northwest Ferris, Fort Sill Boulevard to Northwest 6th Street; West Lee Boulevard, South 11th to Southwest 17th streets; and West Gore Boulevard, Southwest 38th to Southwest 52nd streets. Design plans for the projects are in the preliminary stage, and all three will include concrete pads to serve as LATS bus stops.
The work along the south side of West Gore Boulevard follows a well-worn path often used by Eisenhower students and those at Cameron University. It also will complement a sidewalk already completed west of Southwest 53rd Street and the one now under way along Northwest 53rd Street. The 120-day project is estimated at $330,000.
The work along West Lee Boulevard will provide sidewalks and a pedestrian crossing system for an area heavily used by pedestrians.
"There are no schools, but a lot of residential walkers," said City Engineer Joseph Painter.
The project, estimated at $400,000 for 6-foot-wide sidewalks, includes 1,984 feet on the south side of Lee Boulevard between Southwest 13th and Southwest 17th streets; 404 feet along the north side from South 11th to Southwest 13th streets; and 1,144 feet running south of Lee Boulevard along Southwest 13th Street to Charles Whitlow Avenue. The Southwest 13th Street intersection will be signalized with a pedestrian crossing system in the 120-day project.
Work along Northwest Ferris Avenue will address pedestrian traffic that comes Lawton High and Central Middle schools, as well as those who use McMahon Auditorium, Museum of the Great Plains and Elmer Thomas Park (which, itself, is full of walking trails).
Painter said the sidewalk will begin west side of the Fort Sill Boulevard/Northwest Ferris intersection at Kathy Newcombe Park, then proceed east on the north side of the street to Northwest 6th Street, with work to include a pedestrian crossing system. Work is estimated at $350,000, with an estimated 100-day timeline.