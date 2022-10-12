Quicker-than-expected completion of major sidewalk projects prompted the City Council to sign off on three new work sites for its contractor.

MTZ Construction, Oklahoma City, was designated the city's "on call" contractor earlier this year when the council signed off on a plan to create a two-year, $2 million program to build sidewalks in heavily-used areas of Lawton. The contract specifies one year or $1 million, whichever comes first, then an evaluation before the firm could move to its second year, second $1 million worth of work.

