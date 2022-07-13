City Council members signed off on a plan Tuesday to swap park land with Lawton Public Schools, giving both entities something they want.
For Lawton Public Schools, the swap gives them land adjacent to schools to use for the benefit of students and the district; for the City of Lawton, the incentive was lessening maintenance on some designated park lands while aiding a plan to expand one underdeveloped west side park.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city officials discussed the proposal in May, one that means the city is swapping 18.2 acres of land contained in Almor West, Grandview, Allan-a-Dale and a portion of Woodland Hills parks for 19 acres contained in MacArthur, Gray-Warr, Lee West and Willow Creek parks. The Lawton Board of Education executed the deeds for the land swap at its June 23 meeting.
Burk said city officials identified areas where city park land was adjacent to school parks/playgrounds for the swap.
“It made sense,” he said, adding part of that sense came from a maintenance point of view: Each entity was responsible for mowing and other landscape maintenance on their tracts, when they could be contained into one tract and handled by one entity.
The bigger allure is a plan by Lawton Public Schools to upgrade the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, adjacent to Eisenhower Elementary and Eisenhower High schools.
Burk said the City of Lawton owned a 10-acre sliver in the southeast corner of the complex, an area that includes part of one ballfield. LPS has been developing plans to upgrade the athletic complex, and city officials know the school district has the funds to make that happen.
“They wanted the planned upgrades,” Burk said, adding the district cannot do those upgrades until it owns all the land.
Lawton Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Jason James said the complex already is used by high school and middle school athletes, with future plans to add slowpitch softball. Future plans include increasing the seat capacity to make the complex suitable for Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletics Association playoff events, he said.
The City of Lawton also has big plans for some land secured in the trade: School land adjacent to Lee West Park at Southwest 67th Street and Lynnwood Avenue. Already home to Lawton’s only Thunder basketball court, the city’s parks master plan has identified the park as suitable for expansion into a community park that can serve multiple neighborhoods. According to a conceptual plan, that means adding amenities that will range from walking trails and a spray park, to off-street parking.
Those plans now are possible, Burk said, explaining while the City of Lawton owns the west half of the park, the east half was school land until Tuesday’s council action.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh complimented city staff for the analysis it provided to him when he asked questions about the concept.
“It’s one of the best deals ever,” Fortenbaugh said, explaining he got on board with the proposal after city staff explained what it meant. “I can whole-heartedly support it.”