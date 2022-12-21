Council agrees to one-year extension on lake leases

In this file photo from 2021 individuals are coming in and out of School House Slough. City Council members have signed off on a plan to offer a one-year extension to tenants who hold leases at School House Slough.

 File photo

City Council members have signed off on a plan to offer a one-year extension to tenants who hold leases at School House Slough.

Council members had agreed to a four-month extension, then a month-to-month option for 225 residents who hold rental leases at the Lake Lawtonka concession area for things such as storage units, boathouse slips and camp sites. But those leases are with School House Slough Inc., the commercial entity that has held the concession lease on the area with the City of Lawton since May 1997.

