Council agrees to one-year extension on lake leases

City Council members have signed off on a plan to offer a one-year extension to tenants who hold leases at School House Slough.
Council members had agreed to a four-month extension, then a month-to-month option for 225 residents who hold rental leases at the Lake Lawtonka concession area for things such as storage units, boathouse slips and camp sites. But those leases are with School House Slough Inc., the commercial entity that has held the concession lease on the area with the City of Lawton since May 1997.
Concessionaire Kent Waller notified city officials earlier this year that he would not be renewing his lease when it expired Dec. 31, and city officials have said when Waller’s lease expires, so do the leases tenants hold with School House Slough Inc. The staff’s solution was signing temporary leases with those tenants until the city determines exactly how it will move forward in operating the concession that has been in private contractor hands for decades.
When city administrators met with tenants and members of the Lakes and Land Commission on Nov. 30, tenants had a solution: a year-long lease that would give city officials time to develop and implement their proposals.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city staff liked that idea, explaining that a lakes master plan being developed by Halff Associates — one of the factors that will help city staff make decisions on lakes operations — won’t be done before March.
“We feel it is best for everyone to do a one-year extension,” Burk said.
Burk said that temporary lease would be only one year; it would not hold the month-to-month option that the city’s initial plan for a four-month lease extension held, in case the City of Lawton wasn’t ready to take action at the end of four months. Burk said that year would give city staff enough time to plan a course of action and return to the council with recommendations on how to operate the School House Slough concession area.
“It takes a lot of pressure off city staff that is scrambling to get this done in two and a half weeks,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who serves on the Lakes and Land Commission and who also favors the one-year extension.
City staff have said they plan to have new leases to tenants in advance of Jan. 1, with those leases put into place on that date.